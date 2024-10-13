3 young breakout players the Cleveland Cavaliers should trade for
The Cleveland Cavaliers will enter the season with out roster changes this season, counting on continuity to bring them another playoff appearance.
While Cleveland says continuity is their calling card, this offseason showed the Cavs have some desire to adjust the roster to improve. Throughout the summer, the Cavaliers repeatedly explored the trade market for Isaac Okoro during a lengthy restricted free agency. Cleveland committed to a talented young core, but the supporting cast has seemingly been open for discussion.
If the Cavs' lineup struggles to find consistency early in the season, the Cavaliers may return to the trade market to fill their remaining needs. Unfortunately, Cleveland is heavily limited in trade assets. With only their 2031 first-round pick available for trades, the Cavaliers can only offer second-round picks and players, making major moves for proven veterans less likely.
The NBA is full of underrated talent, though, and the Cavaliers could be in a perfect position to buy low on high-potential prospect. Finding a young talent could be a savvy move, giving the Cavaliers a chance to add a breakout player to the squad. While a breakout season might not mean the Cavs suddenly have a fifth All-Star-caliber player, finding a young high-end role player could be the missing piece to Cleveland's Finals contention.
Additionally, cashing in on the Cavs' remaining draft capital for a proven young player gives them guranteed value for their few available picks. The right player could also fit into Cleveland's long-term timeline, helping extend their championship window if the Cavaliers can develop their starring core properly.
Player No. 1 - Moses Moody, Golden State Warriors
Moses Moody has been one of the Golden State Warriors' best young players, a member of the second timeline that the Warriors tried to balance with the veteran stars. The 22-year-old NBA Champion already has a valuable playoff resume and has proven himself as a solid 3-and-D wing since his rookie campaign.
Unfortunately, Moody has fallen into the background for Golden State. The Warrior's surplus of wings with Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga has put Moody into a difficult position for his development. Moody has immense potential as an elite role player. His innate athleticism, mature attitude and steady production could make Moody a perfect addition the Cavaliers' roster.
Last season, Moody had an inconsistent role, but in roughly 17 minutes per game on average, Moody contributed 8.1 points, three rebounds and one assist while shooting 36 percent from deep. Ahead of the trade deadline, Moody reportedly was frustrated with his role under head coach Steve Kerr. If he still cannot break into the Warriors' nightly rotation, that dissatisfaction may return and lead to a trade.
Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson knows the talent Moody has. He saw it firsthand during his tenure with GSW, making him an ideal target for the Cavaliers to add and quickly integrate into the rotation. If Atkinson can give Moody a runway, the young wing could leap forward this season and be a major contributor as the Cavs chase a deep playoff run this year.