3 Trade targets if Cavaliers decide to cheap out on this year's team

We discussed earlier this week the persistent and likely accurate rumor that one priority for the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into the Trade Deadline is ducking under the luxury tax line.

Given that the Cavaliers are close to the line (around $1.8 million over) and that owning a basketball team is technically running a small business, it's neither surprising nor all that disheartening to hear that the team may explore trying to get out of the tax. History suggests that if an NBA team is close they will fight to get under.

And while it's technically true that there is no team-building penalty to being in the repeater tax, it would be naive to suggest that the amount of actual cash coming out of the owner's pockets doesn't matter in building and maintaining a contender. If the Cavaliers can avoid the luxury tax this season it probably will have some real benefit, even if intangible, down the line.

Even so, it means the Cavaliers are currently looking around to see if they can use assets not to make this year's contention-level team even better, but rather to save money and most likely make this year's team worse.

Caris LeVert is a prime candidate to be moved as he is on an expiring deal and would have a lot of value to a lot of teams. If the Cavaliers trade him and his $16 million salary for someone making less than $14 million, they can fall under the tax. Add even more savings to the deal, and they could also open up their 15th roster spot and not incur tax payments as well.

Who could the Cavaliers swap LeVert for? Let’s look at three trade candidates to help the Cavaliers save money.

Target No. 1: Larry Nance Jr.

The idea of a Cleveland return for favorite son Larry Nance Jr. has been percolating all year, ever since he was used as matching salary in the Dejounte Murray deal and entrenched as the third center for the Atlanta Hawks. His strong play forced him into the rotation for a stretch, and then the all-too-common injury bug forced him right back out.

Trading LeVert for Nance would at least bring back a rotation player, and one who fits a need for the Cavaliers. Nance could step in as the backup center when one of the Cavs' two centers miss time -- such as right now as Evan Mobley rehabs a calf strain -- and his shooting ability would make him an option at the 4 as well.

LeVert is a better player than Nance, without question, and his health track record is much better as well. It's a very real possibility that Cleveland could trade for their former big man and then go to war in the playoffs without him as he nurses another injury. They have lived that unfortunate life with Dean Wade in recent seasons; to have two major injury concerns in the frontcourt would be a risky plan.

Nance only makes $11 million this season, saving the Cavaliers money now and potentially moving forward if he re-signs to an even more team-friendly deal. Worst case he walks this summer and his money comes completely off of the books.

Atlanta would likely send back a couple of second-round picks in the deal, giving Cleveland some value alongside Nance.

Target No. 2: De'Anthony Melton

From oft-injured to currently injured, one trade candidate for the Cavaliers is De'Anthony Melton, currently on the Brooklyn Nets. After multiple solid seasons in Philadelphia, the combo guard signed a $12.9 million deal with the Golden State Warriors and won the starting spot next to Stephen Curry in the backcourt.

Melton's combination of shooting, playmaking and defense was an ideal combination next to Curry, and would make him just as ideal as the third guard in Cleveland. He could come off the bench and pair well with either Darius Garland or Donovan Mitchell.

The problem is that Melton tore his ACL, which is why the Warriors felt the need to move off of him to bring in win-now help. He should return at or near the start of next season, and may be available at a discount for next season if the Cavaliers wanted to bring him back.

For this season, however, they would be jettisoning one of their top rotation players and getting no help in return. The Cavaliers have depth on the wing, but losing LeVert would unquestionably make them worse.

Brooklyn is tanking and likely not interested in bringing back their onetime draft pick, and certainly not if it costs them draft capital, but a three-team deal where LeVert lands with a contender and matching salary goes to Brooklyn would make a lot of sense.

Target No. 3: P.J. Tucker

Trading for De'Anthony Melton is a guarantee that the Cavaliers would not get anything from that roster spot for the rest of the season. Trading the LA Clippers for P.J. Tucker is very nearly a guarantee of the same.

Once one of the league's premier role players, Tucker combined brute strength and defensive guile with a decent-enough perimeter shot and sneaky-good offensive rebounding. Now, however, at the age of 39 he appears to have nothing left in the tank, and he is currently sitting at home instead of staying around the Clippers.

Tucker makes $11.5 million in the final year of his contract and would be emergency depth in the frontcourt as well as an opportunity for financial savings. Would the Clippers give up a first-round pick for LeVert? If so, they would need to route another small contract somewhere other than Cleveland, but such a general framework could work for all parties.

The Cavaliers would, again, be significantly worse on the court, but it would accomplish the goal of saving money. How important is that to Cleveland? The next two weeks will show us for sure.