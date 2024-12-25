3 Things on the Cavaliers' Christmas Wish List this year: Will Santa deliver?

Merry Christmas!

The holiday season is a wonderful time to celebrate with loved ones, whether that celebration is based in faith or the value of relationship. Few things remain that bring people together, but Christmas is certainly one of them.

Sports is another entry on that short list, and this year's Cleveland Cavaliers are bringing fans together like few teams have. They are winning games, yes, but doing so with an explosive offense, a deep roster and a lot of joy. That joy is infectious, and it's drawing fans in.

The Cavs have certainly been good this year, so what should they ask for from Santa Claus this year? What is on their Christmas Wish List that they mailed to the North Pole? Let's take a peek at the three items on their list and whether Santa will come through after checking that list not once, but twice.

No. 1: 3 All-Stars this year

It would be great if the Cleveland Cavaliers could get all four of their star players into the All-Star Game, but recent history suggests that the coaches who will fill out the All-Star rosters after the starters are elected will lean toward rewarding standout performers on middling teams over third or fourth players on the best teams. The days of the Atlanta Hawks getting four All-Stars in a single season are long gone.

If not four, then, there need to be at least three. Donovan Mitchell is the team's best player, capable of taking over a game and providing real leadership to the team. The joy they play with can be traced, at least in part, to Mitchell and how he enjoys the game that he plays.

Evan Mobley also seems likely to be a lock to make his first All-Star team. He continues to be one of the best rim protectors in the league and can defend anyone anywhere on the court. This season he has leveled up on offense, handling the ball more and becoming a monster finishing inside. He will make the team.

It would be something akin to a crime to not also celebrate the season that Darius Garland is having, the best passer on the team and a prolific scorer and shooter. He is willing to run the offense and let Mitchell wait to explode in the fourth quarter, and given the potency of this Cavaliers offense he deserves to make it in.

No. 2: Health, Health, Health

This Cavaliers team is as deep as any team in the league, and they are well-positioned to weather a short-term injury to any player on the team. Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell can step in for one another with Ty Jerome and Caris LeVert behind them; Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen can increase their minutes at center, with Dean Wade and Georges Niang expanding their playing time at the 4. Isaac Okoro, Sam Merrill, Wade and LeVert just proved they can survive without Max Strus.

Ultimately, however, for this team to excel in the postseason, to secure the No. 1 seed and then take down the Boston Celtics to reach the NBA Finals, they need everyone available when it matters. Playoff series are decided as much by attrition as talent these days, and the Cavaliers have what it takes to win it all -- if they can get there healthy.

No. 3: A Backup Center

If there is one weakness on the team, it's at backup center -- or more appropriately, the backup backup center. On most nights Jarrett Allen starts at the 5 and Evan Mobley plays a large portion of his minutes at anchor.

If one of the two is unavailable, however, Tristan Thompson is not an option that Cleveland can trust. He is clearly past the point where he can contribute to winning basketball. Any time he spends on the court the Cavs are hoping not to lose by too many points. He is slow on defense, worthless on offense and a major liability on the roster. That's not to take away from his value as a veteran leader on the team, but if he has to take the court it's a problem.

Dean Wade and Georges Niang playing spot minutes at the 5 is the current solution, but it's not a great one. Adding a player who can fill that role makes a lot more sense. That could be a larger investment in someone like Larry Nance Jr., or a smaller one for Kevin Love or Bruno Fernando. Whoever it is, the Cavaliers need Santa to bring another center to Cleveland this year.