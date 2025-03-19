3 Teams waiting to steal Ty Jerome away from the Cavaliers in free agency

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be forced to say goodbye to a beloved player.

More specifically, Ty Jerome may not be long for the Cavaliers. The former Virginia guard has been a revelation coming off of the bench for Cleveland this season and is in the mix for Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year.

The Cavaliers certainly won't say goodbye without an attempt to bring him back. Jerome fits excellently as the backup to both Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. If the Cavs can re-sign Jerome this summer to a reasonable number, they will.

What if that doesn't happen, however? What if the two sides cannot come to an agreement that works for Jerome, or if he wants more than Cleveland can legally give him?

Suddenly, an exciting player is on the market as an unrestricted free agent. Which teams around the NBA could be interested in a floater-dropping, pass-whipping, steal-swiping, shot-shooting guard? Let's look at three such teams and unpack why they could get to the front of the line.

No. 3: Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic may have a knack for beating the Cavaliers, but they certainly do not have one for hitting 3-point shots. They are last in the league in made 3-pointers and last in the league in 3-point percentage. They take a decent amount of them, but they just can't knock them down (unless they are playing Cleveland, of course).

Ty Jerome can step in as either the starter next to Jalen Suggs in a smaller backcourt, or as the Sixth Man replacing Cole Anthony off the bench. His shooting ability would allow him to play well next to the Magic's on-ball point forwards, but he can also give them an entirely new dimension by running the offense himself and allowing Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to work off-ball.

The Magic should have their full Mid-Level Exception available to offer Jerome a deal, or they could work out a sign-and-trade to offer him an even higher starting salary.

No. 2: Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves surprisingly remade their core just before the season, trading All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. That was in part a recognition that Anthony Edwards is continuing to ascend into an on-ball playmaking role.

Even so, the Timberwolves have been at their best when Mike Conley is on the court, both initiating the offense himself and spacing the court off-the-ball. Ty Jerome has a lot of similarities to Conley in his overall skillset and game, and would be an intriguing replacement for the aging longtime star.

The Timberwolves have a few paths to shedding salary heading into next season, and one such path could involve bringing in a player like Jerome. It wouldn't be easy, but if the Timberwolves don't add a big fish like Kevin Durant, expect them to consider players like Jerome.

No. 1: Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons took a massive step forward this season, in part because of the coaching of J.B. Bickerstaff, in part because of the growth of Cade Cunningham, and in part because of smart offseason additions who improved the team's shooting.

Adding Ty Jerome could be the next step in that growth as a team, and he already has familiarity with Bickerstaff from their time on the Cavaliers last season. Detroit has a couple of psuedo point guards in Cunningham and Jaden Ivey; if they don't retain Dennis Schroder, they could replace him with Ty Jerome. They could even reasonably bringing in Jerome alongside Schroder to give the roster four guards capable of shot creation and playmaking to differing degrees.

The Pistons will be looking to add smart pieces to their roster this summer, and they have seen firsthand how lethal Ty Jerome can be. They are on the list of NBA teams who could try to steal him away from the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer.