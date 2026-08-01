3 Teams Cavaliers should call to pitch a James Harden trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers should find a way not to bring back James Harden.

Perhaps that ship has already sailed, as everyone from Marc Stein to Chris Fedor to Michael Scotto is reporting that the Cavs and Harden already have a framework in place, with Scotto saying that "it’s a question of what kind of deal they’ll agree to and when, not if, at this point."

It's also true that Harden has not signed yet, which means he could always decide to sign with another team, or the Cavaliers could decide to change something on their end. Likely? Of course not. But things change quickly in the NBA. If there was another team interested in Harden's services, perhaps something could be worked out.

And Cleveland should exhaust every possibility before bringing Harden back. He is an aging ball-dominant player who doesn't bring any of the things that Donovan Mitchell needs in a backcourt partner to thrive. Add in that he falls off a cliff in the playoffs, and you get a player the Cavaliers should not be paying $10 million to, let alone the $30 million or more he is likely to command.

Would another team be interested in executing a sign-and-trade for Harden? The Dallas Mavericks didn't seem to be when Cleveland reached out about Kyrie Irving, but that may have been more about Dallas and Irving than about Harden. At the same time, his market has not been robust the last couple of times he has come onto the trade block.

It only takes one, however, just as it did when the LA Clippers traded for him, or the Cavaliers in February. Is there a team out there the Cavs should call? Here are three potential options.

No. 3: Toronto Raptors

The Raptors are in limbo waiting on the Kawhi Leonard situation to resolve, and James Harden could be the perfect solution to some of their problems. He would be a floor-raising player to carry them through the regular season if Leonard remains in trade limbo past the start of the season. He fit well enough with Kawhi in Los Angeles, and with Leonard, Scottie Barnes and Collin Murray-Boyles, the Raptors are a better fit for the switching scheme that Harden requires defensively.

The Cavaliers could take back Immanuel Quickly, who is a much better fit with Mitchell and has the reputation for being overpaid, making it possible this deal could be executed without draft capital going out with Harden.

No. 2: Miami Heat

The Heat are always looking for stars, and after adding Giannis Antetokounmpo, they are in desperate need of guard help. Heat President Pat Riley said that Miami's top priority was playmaking, not shooting, although Harden brings both. And with Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo on the back line, Harden will have some defensive help, similar to what he has in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers would ideally bring back Andrew Wiggins in a deal, but even if the return was Davion Mitchell and Nikola Jovic, their positional diversity and Mitchell's defensive skill set would be more helpful than trotting out Harden again.

No. 1: Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns also love a good star, and Harden has connections to the area after attending Arizona State for college. With Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks and now Miles Bridges all in place, the obvious need is at lead guard. They might be enticed enough to pick up the phone about Harden.

The matching salaries coming back to the Cavaliers are interesting, but none of them boosts the name value to scare Matt Ishbia off from making a deal. Mark Williams and Collin Gillespie cannot be traded just yet as they are on new contracts, but they would both be helpful pieces in Cleveland. Or the Cavs could take on Jalen Green, who went one pick before Evan Mobley in 2021, and try to rehabilitate him as their 6th Man and flip him at the trade deadline.

Is another team likely to trade for James Harden? No, but that shouldn't stop the Cavaliers from trying. It only takes one to solve the massive problem Cleveland is about to have if it brings back Harden.