Aggression on the trade market built the Cleveland Cavaliers' current core and much of the surrounding cast.

Donovan Mitchell was acquired in 2022 via a blockbuster offseason trade in a deal centered around Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen going to the Utah Jazz in return. Both Sexton and Markkanen joined the Cavs via trade, also, as Sexton was the result of the tumultuous 2017 Kyrie Irving trade, and Markkanen joined Cleveland in a multi-team deal involving Larry Nance, Jr. after the second LeBron James era ended.

Additionally, the Cavaliers' all-too-humble star big man Jarrett Allen donned the wine and gold as an afterthought of a massive James Harden trade in 2021. The team's second unit leader Caris LeVert came to his home state squad after a trade from the Indiana Pacers.

This Cavs team is the result of Cleveland's President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman's active maneuvering of the trade market. Since the Mitchell deal, though, the Cavaliers have yet to make a single transaction other than signing players in free agency or the buyout market. This offseason, the Cavs' only addition was 20th overall draft selection Jaylon Tyson, a three-year collegiate prospect with two-way potential.

Altman's repeated trade moves made it seem likely the Cavaliers would rarely stay quiet in their efforts to build a Finals contender. This trade deadline, though, may be the first one in a very long time that few Cavs fans would hope for a move. Instead, the Cavaliers have the league's best record at 29-4 and are on pace to make franchise history for regular season success.

Despite the possible allure of certain trade targets, Cleveland would be foolish to do anything but avoid making a deal to acquire a handful of overpriced or poorly-fitting players.

The Cavaliers should stay away from Kyle Kuzma

Former 2020 NBA champion Kyle Kuzma has been the subject of plenty of trade rumors since his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers to join the Washington Wizards. Standing at 6'9" with athleticism and playoff experience, Kuzma on the surface looks like a great trade target. Adding in that he is on a declining contract, making him cheaper year-by-year, the veteran forward could be a tax apron relief for many contenders.

Nonetheless, the Cavaliers must avoid Kuzma at all costs. He is most certainly available on the trade market, and the Cavs have been linked to him in sporadic rumors. If this season's production from Kuzma is any indication of his true value to winning, the Cavaliers would quickly regret the move.

The Wizards' combo forward averages 14.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in 26.6 minutes this season, a significant fall-off in both production and playing time from last year. He is shooting just 42.5 percent from the field and a nightmarish 26.2 percent from three-point range. Kuzma is, with no exaggeration, one of the league's worst and least efficient scorers this season.

Additionally, despite Kuzma's descending contract number, he is still an expensive target. With a $23.5 million price tag currently, the Cavs would have to add at least one of Caris LeVert, Max Strus or Isaac Okoro to match salaries - three players who are all undoubtedly more valuable and more talented than their D.C. counterpart.

Jerami Grant is a no-go for Cleveland, sadly

Whereas avoiding Kuzma involves his on-court impact, the Cavaliers should avoid Jerami Grant purely for the financial burden that his massive contract forces. Grant has certainly taken a step back this season, hardly scoring more points per possession than Kuzma; however, the 30-year-old forward has a track record of positive value.

Last season, Grant averaged 21 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while knocking down 40.2 percent of his long-range attempts. This year, his three-point shooting has fallen to 38.2 percent, but his overall field goal percentage has fallen from 45.1 to 38.2. The Cavaliers could reasonably convince themselves that his past impact is more indicative of what he would provide; yet, he is still a poor trade option.

At $29.8 million this season, Grant's contract only inflates even further. Initially matching his salary would cost the Cavs either their entire depth chart of role players or one of the core four. Grant is a solid two-way talent, but his fortunes turned sour after Damian Lillard requested a trade almost immediately after Grant signed a multi-year max deal to return to the Portland TrailBlazers.

Ultimately, Grant is an on-paper perfect match for the Cavs. Sadly, the paper of which his contract is composed is a much realer, and much less exciting, prospect.

It's time to give up on the Brandon Ingram fantasy

Over the past summer, when trade rumors sparked around Darius Garland's potential exit, New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Brandon Ingram seemed to be a likely, and potentially great, exchange.

Ingram is a big wing with dynamic scoring talent and good defense. But, as almost all have probably realized by now, the Cavaliers are better off without Ingram. As the 28-year-old wing approaches free agency this offseason, any team trading for him will have to be prepared to pay him his next contract. Considering Ingram's recent injury frustrations and Garland's return to stardom, there is little-to-no reason to pursue Ingram.

Though Ingram's trade value has diminished after a summer of failed trade explorations from New Orleans ahead of the Pels star's inconsistent availability, the Cavs cannot afford him. And, as the Brooklyn Nets learned quickly after firing Kenny Atkinson years ago, star power does not automatically lead to winning.

In the end, there is only ever one ball on the court between tip-off and the final buzzer. It is hard to imagine the Cavs can balance Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Brandon Ingram enough on offense to get maximum value out of all three at the same time.

Koby Altman and the Cleveland Cavaliers know they do not need a trade this year. They have made immense strides through cohesive culture and a new playstyle under Atkinson. A trade could give some extra firepower in certain areas, but any of these three players would be a poor option in any scenario.