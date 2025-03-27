3 Players Cavaliers fans should watch in the Sweet Sixteen this weekend

The NCAA Tournament is a chance for casual college basketball fans to tune in and see some of the biggest names and best teams. For fans of NBA teams, it's likewise a chance to see draft prospects and get excited about those players wearing an NBA jersey next year.

That may apply more easily to teams at the bottom of the standings who are gunning for the chance to draft Cooper Flagg, but it can still be true of any team with a draft pick. The Cleveland Cavaliers may be sending their first-round pick to the Phoenix Suns, but they are armed with a pair of second-round picks, their own and one formerly belonging to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Given the differences between the NBA and college basketball, a number of the top players in the NCAA Tournament are not projected to be drafted in the first round. That means Cavaliers fans can tune into marquee matchups and see real stars who could also be available in the second round for Cleveland to draft.

Let's look at three stars in action in the Sweet Sixteen this weekend who could reasonably make their way to the Cavaliers next season.

No. 3: Braden Smith, Purdue Boilermakers

Last season, the Purdue Boilermakers made it all the way to the National Championship Game, in large part because they had the National Player of the Year knocking heads inside. With Zach Edey in the NBA this season, it fell to junior point guard Braden Smith to step up - and step up he did, leading the Big Ten in assists as he averaged 16 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.5 dimes per game.

Add in 38.5 percent shooting from deep on 6.1 attempts per game and 2.2 steals per game on the defensive end and you get a deserving First Team All-American guard. He has led Purdue back to the Sweet Sixteen and they get to play No. 1 seed Houston in what is essentially a home game on Friday in Indianapolis, just 60 miles from Purdue's campus.

Smith's biggest drawback as an NBA prospect is his size, and he is just six feet tall, but he has the strength and grit to join the ranks of other shorter guards who have survived. He is a pinpoint passer, has a smooth shooting stroke and is not afraid to fight inside for rebounds. Put it all together, and he is an ideal flyer as a third point guard who could develop into a backup in the mold of TJ McConnell or Jose Alvarado.

Next Game: Friday vs Houston at 10:09pm ET

No. 2: Labaron Philon, Alabama Crimson Tide

Following the NBA Draft stock of Labaron Philon has been a roller coaster over the past year. The freshman guard joined Alabama this season as the No. 32 player in his high school class; that's great but not one-and-done territory. Then Philon became a key rotation player for Nate Oats' Crimson Tide, and many were talking about him as a first-round prospect.

He has settled back down over the past couple of months, but is still a player who could declare for the NBA Draft. The 6'4" guard has started 27 of the Crimson Tide's 35 games this season and averaged 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

In particular, he was everywhere in Alabama's second round victory over St. Mary's last weekend. He scored just six points but added six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. The Cavs may need a versatile guard to add to the mix if they lose Ty Jerome, Isaac Okoro or both this offseason. Philon may develop into just such a player.

Next Game: Thursday vs BYU at 7:09pm ET

No. 1: JoJo Tugler, Houston Cougars

The greatest defensive player in the country is also one who averages just 5.6 points per game. JoJo Tugler, please stand up.

The best defense in the nation is anchored by the 6'7" Tugler, as elite of a defender as they come. He protects the rim, knifes into passing lanes and can match up with nearly any perimeter threat. His Defensive Box Plus-Minus of +7.5 led the entire nation, and his block percentage was tops in the Big 12. Again, Tugler is no seven-foot-two behemoth; he's 6'7" and yet blocks shots like Hakeem Olajuwon.

Having a defensive wrecking ball like Tugler in the organization would make a lot of sense for the Cavaliers. He needs a jumpshot to be a high-minute rotation player in the NBA, but he sprints hard through cuts, attacks the offensive glass and sets screens in a way that boosts Houston's offense even if he cannot shoot. He won't be a 35 minute per game player unless he finds a jumpshot, but he can do a lot of damage without it.

Next Game: Friday vs Purdue at 10:09pm ET.