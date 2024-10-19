3 offensive changes that Kenny Atkinson will bring to the Cavaliers in year one
By Ismail Sy
3. Pace, pace, pace
One thing that the Cavs haven’t been doing the last few seasons is pushing the pace and getting out on the break. It was baffling given the athleticism and speed of Mitchell, coupled with two great rim running bigs in Mobley and Allen. With Atkinson, that will change. Take a look at this graph.
In his time with Brooklyn, Atkinson’s teams ranked in the top five pace twice and had three top ten finishes overall. Cleveland has not come close to that in the last few years. Atkinson wants the Cavs to play faster and he wants them to get early shot clock offense.
Additionally, he emphasized his want for Mobley to secure rebounds and push the ball. Take a look at this clip from the preseason matchup against the Bulls.
There was absolutely no hesitation from Mobley off the rebound and as he sped into the front court. That is the kind of assertiveness Cleveland needs on the break.
Mitchell himself is also one of the best players in the league in transition. He was seventh in the league in transition points during the regular season and fifth during the playoffs as well. He should be a huge beneficiary of Atkinson’s pace-heavy system.
The Cleveland Cavaliers playing faster and not in the halfcourt as much should add another layer to the offense and allow some of their potential shortcomings to be masked. They also the the ability to play a slow-paced game, so they will be more versatile because of the faster pace Atkinson will bring.