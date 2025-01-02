3 New Year's resolutions for the Cavaliers to soar to even higher heights

2024 was somewhat of a breakthrough year for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They won their first playoff series without LeBron James since 1993, re-signed Donovan Mitchell to a long term extension, locked up other core pieces in Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Isaac Okoro, and hired a new coach in Kenny Atkinson.

They ended the year on a high note, as the Cavaliers have the best record in the NBA at 29-4. They finished the month of December with a 12-1 record.

As they roll into 2025, the Cavs have lofty goals and have their eye on bigger things despite their great start. Here are three New Year's resolutions for Cleveland.

3. Continue to integrate Max Strus

Strus missed more than two months due to a right ankle sprain he suffered in the preseason and has been working himself back into the rotation. In his first four games, Strus struggled to gain a rhythm, but looked more like himself against the Lakers on Tuesday night.

In a season-high 26 minutes, Strus finished with 15 points and four three-pointers. He looked more comfortable in the offense and more confident shooting his threes. This is what Cleveland envisioned for Strus in Atkinson’s new offensive system.

In order for the Cavs to get where they want to be, they need Strus to be at his best. This new offense is perfect for his skill set: off-ball movement, launching threes, and pace. It seems that Strus has finally found a rhythm and looks to carry that momentum into 2025.

2. Clinch the number one seed in the East

At the start of the season, this goal may have seemed far-fetched, but it is well within reach now for the Cavs.

At 29-4, they have the best record in the NBA. They currently have a five game lead over the Boston Celtics with over 50 games left to play. Yes, there is a long way to go, but clinching the one seed would go a long way in ensuring a deep playoff run for Cleveland.

The Cavs have the best home record in the NBA at 17-1. They beat their opponents by an average of 14 points at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, average 123 points per game, and make roughly 42 percent of their threes. Having home court advantage is important come playoff time and having the East playoffs go through Cleveland should be a goal for this team. Speaking of playoffs…

1. Reach the Eastern Conference Finals

The Cavs have been on a steady trajectory for the last two seasons. In 2023, they clinched their first playoff berth since 2018, but lost in the first round to the New York Knicks. In 2024, they won their first playoff series since 2018, but lost in the second round to the eventual champion Celtics. This year, Cleveland has to continue to make progress.

There is still a long way to go, but the Cavs have staked their claim as one of the elite teams in basketball. They have the NBA’s top ranked offense (121.3 rating), are inside the top ten in defensive rating (8th with a 109.7 rating), and are second in net rating (11.6).

In addition to that, the core of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen are all playing the best basketball they have played together as Cavaliers. The team’s bench unit ranks inside the top eight of the NBA (7th, 38.3 PPG). They have all the tools to make a deep playoff run and to be one of the last four teams standing come May.