3 more bold predictions for the Cleveland Cavaliers 2024-25 season
By Ismail Sy
3. Jaylon Tyson will make an All-Rookie team
The talk of training camp has been how impressive Jaylon Tyson has been for the Cavaliers. He has been praised for his ability to adjust, do what’s asked of him, and his versatile skill set has been on full display.
The 20th overall pick out of California had a strong summer league, averaging 15/7/4 on 59 percent shooting and 40 percent from three-point range. He showed great aggression in getting to the basket and showed his ability to handle the ball as well.
Defensively, Tyson worked hard crashing the glass and always seemed to be in the right spot. Even in the preseason game against the Bulls, he grabbed seven rebounds in 15 minutes to go along with eight points. He has a very high motor and plays hard for every single minute he’s out there.
Tyson himself has said that he is willing to do whatever it takes to win and has said that he is molding his game after Josh Hart and Caleb Martin, two highly impactful role players in the NBA.
With Atkinson wanting to expand the Cavs’ rotation ten players nightly, Tyson might have the opportunity to contribute right away. His versatile skill set on both ends of the floor has been what the Cleveland Cavaliers have missed at the wing spot for the last few years and he fits perfectly into their system.