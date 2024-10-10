3 more bold predictions for the Cleveland Cavaliers 2024-25 season
By Ismail Sy
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ season opener is two weeks away against the Toronto Raptors. This year will be another pivotal one in the Land, as they are coming off an offseason where they brought back almost their entire core. The only change was hiring Kenny Atkinson as head coach.
The Cavs are hoping to build off of getting to the second round of the playoffs last season and reach new heights in the Eastern Conference this season.
With that being said, how will this Cavs season go? Here are three bold predictions for Cleveland this year.
1. Evan Mobley will win Most Improved Player
The talk all offseason has been about Evan Mobley leaping his way into stardom. He has worked tirelessly this summer on improving his strength, ball handling, and jump shooting. It was arguably his most important offseason to date.
Head coach Kenny Atkinson has talked about increasing Mobley’s usage and how most NBA offenses now run through their big men. He wants to use Mobley as an offensive hub and we saw the flashes of what that could be in the playoffs last season.
Atkinson’s new offensive concepts should help with this as well, as he has talked about bringing in split action, which will allow for Mobley to show off his playmaking ability. In addition to that, Mobley has been operating on the perimeter more during training camp and driving to the basket.
In the club’s first preseason game against the Chicago Bulls, the Cavs made it a point of emphasis to get Mobley involved early and often. He finished with 19 points in 18 minutes of action. He was putting the ball on the floor and getting to the basket, including this thunderous dunk.
Yes, it is just preseason, but Mobley looks a lot smoother and assertive offensively already, something we have not seen on a consistent basis since he entered the league.
With the work Mobley has put in this summer and Atkinson making it a point of emphasis to make him the focal point of their offense, Mobley is set up to have the best year of his career. With his elite defensive prowess and his offensive game finally coming along, that will lead to him winning the Most Improved Player award this season.