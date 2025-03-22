3 critical playoff lessons the Cavaliers must learn from losing streak

After achieving the franchise's best win streak in history, the Cleveland Cavaliers are on their longest losing streak of the season.

Falling 112-123 on the road against an injured Phoenix Suns, the once unstoppable league-leading Cavaliers look vulnerable and lost. Darius Garland led Cleveland's efforts with 18 points, meanwhile, the Suns had a 42-point performance from Kevin Durant. Though the Cavs shot alright from the three-point line (37.8 percent), their lackluster defensive effort gave Phoenix the runway to steal the win.

Offensively, the Suns targeted De'Andre Hunter by switching him onto Kevin Durant. Despite Hunter's physicality and wingspan, Durant's quickness and mid-range lethality punished any inch of space Hunter allowed. Cleveland's Hunter rarely jumped to contest, staying grounded and composed in his defensive efforts. Though he made the right call to avoid sending Durant to the free throw line more, it was not enough to hold him from scoring.

Over the last four games, Cleveland has the fifth-worst defensive rating (120.8) in the league. With the leading Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Evan Mobley, this Cavaliers skid is an uncharacteristic development. Throughout the season, the Cavs have had defensive slides and have lost winnable games. The team does not need to panic now, as they still hold a significant lead over the Boston Celtics for the best record in the Eastern Conference. Their standing against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the league's best record is in jeopardy, but the Cavs are still in good position for playoff seeding.

As a young contender, the Cavaliers are bound to face unnecessary trials. Experienced competitors may be less prone to falling victim to Cleveland's mistakes, but the most important element is the response. Four losses is not ending the world, but it is a sign the Cavaliers need to learn and iron out some lingering flaws in their gameplan and execution.

Defense and rebounding come first

The Cavaliers' latest defensive slump has pushed them back to the 10th spot overall on the season in defensive rating, falling behind the ninth-place Milwaukee Bucks. Cleveland's first-place offense still keeps them at the second-best net rating in the Association, but the Thunder now hold a 3-point advantage in this category.

A primary factor in this slump is the Cavs' defensive rebounding efforts. During this losing streak, the Cavaliers defense is allowing the 10th-most second chance points at 15.5 per game. Conversely, for the entire season they rank at the 11th-fewest second chance points. This drastic shift signifies poor defensive positioning. Against the Suns, Phoenix saw far too many extra opportunities because of flat-footed Cavs watching the ball fall instead of chasing it.

The Los Angeles Clippers, handing the Cavs a 119-132 loss, out-rebounding Cleveland by 20 boards. The Cavaliers collected just 29 rebounds on the night. Evan Mobley only grabbed three, and Jarrett Allen was limited to eight on the night.

While Cleveland's improved offense has been a catalyst for this historically-great season, defense and rebounding is a necessity to contend for the Finals. The Cavs have lost this identity and are often looking panicked on defense. Shooters are being left open on the corners, and Cavaliers defenders are not closing out with controlled urgency - either they do not close out at all or are frantic.

In Mobley we (should) trust

The Cavaliers have four All-Star talents comprising the core. Evan Mobley has emerged as the second-best player for his all-around versatility, defending at an elite level and providing great offensive impact. For Mobley to surpass Darius Garland during Garland's resurgance is a great sign for the Cavs, but they have not maximized his efforts.

Over the season, the Cavaliers have consistently moved away from Mobley in the clutch despite good results. In clutch time, Mobley scores just 1.3 points per game while shooting at a 70.6-percent clip. Moving away from your second-best asset limits Cleveland's offense. In the last four games, the Cavs have strayed away from Evan in the fourth quarter, including his 31-point performance against the Sacramento Kings.

Despite Mobley's offensive show against the Kings, coach Kenny Atkinson benched his leading scorer with just under eight minutes to go with the Cavs down one. When Mobley returned with 4:44 left, the Cavaliers sat just two points behind the Kings. He only attempted two shots in this time frame, his second attempt a tip in after a missed layup.

Whether by design or by hesitancy from Mobley, the Cavaliers need to find a way to be comfortable relying on him to open the offense in late-game situations just as much as they are in the early moments of a game. As it has been said since his draft night, Mobley's progression and ceiling will directly determine how far this era of Cavs basketball can go. That includes his ability to help win close games during a cold stretch.

Stay composed and play to win

As aforementioned, this four-game losing streak is not time for panic mode in Cleveland. The playoffs are a dozen games away, and the Cavaliers will have home court advantage throughout the conference bracket. The Cavs are healthy. For the first time in years, Cleveland's main rotation will most likely be fully available in the postseason. Dean Wade is still making an impact and is in good shape.

Losses happen. The Cavaliers do not need to reinvent the wheel, but they need to refine their tactics and play with composure and determination. During this slump, the Cavaliers have looked disengaged, instead of playing to win simply playing not to lose. Their execution has been less-than-expected. Emotions have flared, especially as Atkinson racks up technical fouls.

Cleveland found their winning formula, but a long season is bound to have ugly moments. The Cavaliers need to get back to playing with an expectation that nothing will be easy. Wins do not appear out of thin air, and every team wants to be the team that beat the Cavs now. It's not going to change in the playoffs.

Kenny Atkinson has proven himself a great coach and strategist this season. If the Cleveland Cavaliers rally in the final 12 contests, Atkinson's changes and the team's response to this streak will make any worry and dread seem foolish throughout the playoffs. There's plenty to learn from these four games, and the Cavs are capable of doing just that.