3 Cavaliers set to be replaced next season and who will replace them

The NBA never sleeps.

Even in the midst of the current season, when with each game the coaches are breaking down film to try and defeat the opponent right in front of him, when players are putting up individual highlight plays, when the franchise is chasing after this year's championship, even in the midst of all that, front offices are looking to the future.

Which players will be free agents this summer? Who is likely to opt out or opt into contracts? In the new salary cap environment, which players on the roster can they afford to retain?

For the Cleveland Cavaliers, this year's title is certainly in reach, and they will likely not be making any significant cost-cutting moves or trading good players away because they won't be able to bring them back next season. Yet come the sumer, it's very likely one or more rotation players may leave the team. Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell will have new contracts kicking in, and the cost of this team will skyrocket. Who could end up on another team because of it?

Let's look at three players on the roster who could leave this summer and who could replace them.

No. 3: Tristan Thompson will be replaced...

The decision to move on from Tristan Thompson will likely be fueled less by money and more so by how terribly he has played this season. It's clear that he just doesn't have it anymore, and the Cavaliers need a better option in place for times when Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen miss time.

Where finances do come into play is in finding his replacement; it will be difficult for the Cavaliers to justify paying significant money to a player who won't be in the every-night rotation. They could go to the veteran's minimum center market and add a name like Bismack Biyombo, Bruno Fernando or Mason Plumlee.

Instead, what if they took a shot on a younger player with room to grow?

...by Branden Carlson

Branden Carlson went undrafted out of Utah this past year but has shown real flashes of two-way play, first in Las Vegas Summer League and the preseason with the Toronto Raptors, and during the year palying sparingly for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Carlson has appeared in six games for the Thunder, largely entirely in mop-up duty, dominating the glass and making a number of defensive impact plays. In a much larger role in the G League, Carlson has averaged 14.5 points, eight rebounds, over a block per game and shot 40.6 percent from 3-point range.

Carlson will be eligible for a two-way deal again next season, but it may take a roster deal to lift him away from the Thunder. He could be an option to add and develop behind Allen and Mobley and see if his 3-and-D skillset translates to being a full-time backup center down the line.

No. 2: Georges Niang will be replaced...

The Cleveland Cavaliers have leaned on Georges Niang over the past two seasons, as he has always been available and provides shooting gravity even when the shot isn't falling. This year, Kenny Atkinson has maximized his impact on offense and minimized the damage on defense, and Niang is a part of a number of the team's best lineups.

At the same time, the odds are stacked against Niang being a long-term piece for the Cavaliers. He is their best matching salary for a trade to add a two-way wing or stretch big, someone who can both shoot but also defend in a way Niang cannot. He is also likely to be bumped from the playoff rotation in favor of more minutes for Dean Wade and Max Strus.

If Niang is off the team due to a trade, either during this season or next summer, who could replace him?

...by Torrey Craig

The Cavaliers should be an attractive destination for veteran players looking to compete for a title, and Torrey Craig will be a free agent this summer after playing the last two years in Chicago. He is a solid defender with good size and strength with a track record of shooting, even if he has hit only 35.7 percent this year.

Craig is not a replacement for Niang's shooting and gravity, but he would likely be available at the minimum and could approximate what Dean Wade brings if he is injured and missing time. Playing alongside the creators in Cleveland, it's reasonable to think Craig could increase his accuracy as well.

No. 1: Caris LeVert will be replaced...

The most painful addition to this list is Caris LeVert, who will hit free agency this summer and is likely going to be a casualty of the Cavaliers' increasing payroll and the harsh penalties on teams who encroach on the different tax aprons.

LeVert is making $16.6 million this season, the second year of the 2-year, $32 million deal he signed in 2023. He is also having an excellent season, likely his best in a Cleveland uniform, shooting 47.4 percent from deep and playing solid defense. His combination of on-ball creation and playmaking, offball shooting and solid wing defense will make him a sought-after player this summer.

Can the Cavaliers afford to bring him back? Technically yes, as they will have full Bird Rights, but functionally someone will have to go for this team not to press into tax aprons they likely want to avoid. If LeVert does sign elsewhere, who will replace him?

...by Jaylon Tyson

This answer likely comes from the current roster, as Jaylon Tyson looks like the player the team is hoping can step into LeVert's role, and ideally sooner rather than later. He has shown real flashes as a scorer, rebounder and playmaker in limited minutes this season, including a monster game in his one career start.

The Cavaliers have never needed LeVert's on-ball playmaking less, with Evan Mobley leveling up this season as a playmaking hub and the combination of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell giving the Cavs an on-ball star on the court at all times. A player like Tyson, whose passing game is going to be less developed at this point in his career, can contribute on defense and a connecting piece while he gains experience as a passer.

The swing skill for Tyson will be his shot; if he can hit his 3-point shot consistently he can fill a similar role to LeVert. If not, it will be difficult to play him alongside the other starters. Ideally, his shot falls and his defense translates and he can help the Cavaliers replace a player who has played an important role over the past few seasons.