3 biggest things we learned about the Cleveland Cavaliers in week one
By Ismail Sy
3. Dean Wade’s confidence
With Strus’ injury, Dean Wade stepped into the starting small forward and was expected to fill the shooting void Strus left. Atkinson has said that he wants Wade to shoot with confidence when he’s open and be a consistent floor spacer. Wade has more than answered the call through the first week.
Through three games, Wade is shooting 46 percent from three and has averaged almost five attempts from the outside per game. His best game of the week was against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, as he scored 19 points and shot five-of-seven from three-point range. He also has not been afraid to take contested looks, which keeps the defense honest and the shooting threat he brings opens up the floor for the team’s playmakers in Garland and Mitchell.
Like Strus, analytics have loved Wade the last couple seasons and he has a net rating of +24.3 on the young season. The Cavs are also outsourcing opponents by 37 in Wade’s 66 minutes this season.
It is still early in the year, but Wade has been a revelation for the Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup. Along with his strong defensive presence, he has become arguably the best three-and-D wing on the roster. He must maintain consistency throughout the season if Cleveland wants to continue ascending.