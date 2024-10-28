3 biggest things we learned about the Cleveland Cavaliers in week one
By Ismail Sy
2. The Cavs…playing with pace??
One thing that was expected to change under Atkinson’s guidance was the pace of the Cavs offense. He wanted to emphasize playing in transition more and creating more early shot clock offense. His Brooklyn Nets squads were always near the top of the league in pace and transition points. Looks like Cleveland has received that message and they have been ready to run at any chance that they get.
Through the first week of the season, the Cavs are 11th in the league in pace, third in points per possession on transition plays, and eighth in transition points per game. Not only has the intention been there, but the results have been as well.
Not only are the guards or whoever gets the rebound looking to push the ball by dribbling, but the Cavs’ use of outlet passes and quick passes when the defense is on its heels. Players have also done a nice job of spacing the court out to let the ball handler attack the middle of the floor so he has options on either side.
One reason the Cavs often stagnated last season was because the team played at such a slow pace in the halfcourt and rarely pushed. That has obviously changed and has been a big reason why the Cavs rank third in the league in offensive rating.