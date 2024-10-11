3 best potential names for Cleveland's next pro sports team
No. 2 - Cleveland Justice
Although he is known for saving Metropolis, Superman's humble beginnings are within the soul of Cleveland, Ohio. Created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman could be a contender for the brand identity. Rather than going with a straightforward name like "Cleveland Supers", Cleveland Justice has a better cadence and is more intriguing.
Basketball is a team sport, and Superman's famous team of superheroes, the Justice League, is the inspiration for this title. It also does not force the franchise to brand itself entirely around being superheroes of any sort. Instead, Justice offers more ways to promote and design the team. There is still room to offer an ode to the Man of Steel, but there would be no need to go with a bombastic blue, red and yellow jersey.
The Cleveland Justice could fit into the WNBA with the New York Liberty already in place, too. In fact, many franchises in the WNBA are based on an idea more than a group of any single thing. The Phoenix Mercury, Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm are more in line with this branding concept than the Rockers.
Basing a franchise off comic books may not be the route the potential ownership group wants, though. Beyond music and superheroes, Cleveland offers a unique name based on its vast wildlife and national park.