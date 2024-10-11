3 best potential names for Cleveland's next pro sports team
No. 1 - Cleveland Rockers
To get the obvious out of the way, Cleveland may see no reason to fix what isn't broken. As the birth place of rock 'n roll, Cleveland Rockers is a clear choice to represent that piece of Ohio history.
Over the seven seasons active, the Rockers won 4 playoff games and led the conference twice. They were far from the best franchise in the league, never appearing in the WNBA Finals. Still, they were a talented squad that set the foundation for the future of women's basketball in Cleveland. If the W returns, honoring the preestablished history would be a sensible move, albeit not as exciting as a brand new team name and design.
While Rockers is a fun name, it is not overly appealing. To an extent, it comes off as amateur and predictable. It has its value and would make sense. But, exploring further into Cleveland's history and culture offers other possible titles.