Do Cavaliers have best shot to bring championship to ‘The Land?’
By John Suchan
The summer of 2016 was an extraordinary moment in time for Cleveland fans because the Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA championship. It was the first championship for the city of Cleveland since 1964 when the Cleveland Browns won the NFL title. All three sports teams in Cleveland, including the Guardians and Browns, have all had their moments since 1964 to capture their own titles, but have failed. The last time the Guardians won a title was 75 years ago.
There was a huge sigh of relief when the Cavaliers won the championship back during that beautiful summer of 2016. Before then, for many of us, we thought that Cleveland was jinxed for a multitude of reasons, and we would never see championships for this hard-working community.
But that changed when LeBron James came back to the Cavaliers, helping bring the title to “The Land.”
Let’s take a look and discuss each team and see realistically which team has the best chance to bring another title to Cleveland.
After the Cavaliers won their title in the summer of 2016 it seemed like magic because the Cleveland Indians, now the Guardians, made it to the World Series and played the Chicago Cubs, another franchise that hadn’t seen a title in forever.
Cleveland grabbed a 3-to-1 series lead on the Cubs but failed miserably in classic Cleveland fashion. Since then the Guardians have had several successful seasons, but haven’t been able to get back to the World Series.
The team has made it to this point, despite the organization putting little to no money into players and talent, having relied on good coaching by Terry Francona and the scrappy play of its players.
Francona recently retired, and they brought in a new manager in Stephen Vogt this week.
Will the Guardians spend any notable money on talent in the future? That’s probably not going to happen so Cleveland will likely struggle in the immediate future. It certainly doesn’t feel like there are any World Series’ on the horizon for the baseball team.