7 free agent point guards the Cavs could sign to bolster depth
The final two candidates are more unknown, lending a layer of mystery — but also upside — to a potential signing. Jason Preston was a March Madness hero while at Ohio University before the LA Clippers drafted him with the 33rd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Since that moment, however, the 6’4″ guard has struggled with injuries and the reality of a contending team drafting him. He has made just 14 appearances for the Clippers, all of them last year, before they waived him prior to the start of this season. He has been a good player in the G League, however, averaging 7.4 assists and hitting 40.3 percent of his 3-pointers.
Preston is worthy of an NBA team taking a second look, and it’s not out of the question for the Cavs to be that team. They probably have a better option in Craig Porter Jr., though, so it seems like a longshot that Preston gets more than a cursory glance from the front office.
Carlik Jones is a 6’1″ point guard who has done very little since entering the league in 2021 as an undrafted free agent. He has averaged just two points per game in 12 appearances for three different teams. There’s not a lot for other teams to go on.
There wouldn’t be, however, if it weren’t for his international play. Jones broke out in a major way at the World Cup this past summer running the point for South Sudan, which qualified for the Paris Olympics in large part because of Jones’ strong play. His 20.4 points per game ranked eighth among all players, and he shot 41.7 percent from 3-point range. His 10.6 assists per game ranked first in the competition by a mile.
Signing Jones to a contract would be a bit of a swing in the dark given his meager and mediocre NBA resume to this point. His play for South Sudan, however, suggests that there is untapped potential in the 25-year-old. The Cavaliers may just find it worth their time to give him a chance.