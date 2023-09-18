2 best trade targets at each position for Cleveland Cavaliers
This summer, the Cleveland Cavaliers wasted no time addressing their desperate need for improved outside shooting and wing depth. Max Strus in particular was acquired by Cleveland to add a lethal shooter on the wing, something they have missed over the last few years.
Additionally, the Cavs re-signed sixth man Caris LeVert, signed Georges Niang and Ty Jerome, and traded for Damian Jones in the early days of free agency. Recently, Cleveland also brought back a pivotal member of the 2016 championship team, big man Tristan Thompson, to provide veteran leadership and frontcourt depth.
On opening night, the majority of Cleveland’s lineups will look different from a year prior. While not every new addition will play hefty minutes, there is no doubt that the Cavaliers greatly upgraded their overall depth.
At the latest trade deadline, the Cavs remained silent to test their team’s resolve, but after a failed postseason appearance, there is no doubt that the roster needed serious upgrades. A year after the historic Donovan Mitchell trade to Cleveland, the Cavs recognized a continued need to be a buyer in the trade and free agent market.
As the 2023-24 NBA season approaches, the Cavaliers have a more versatile offense than last on paper; however, there is still room to improve. Cleveland clearly recognized this need, targeting a second sign-and-trade for Charlotte’s P.J. Washington, though it never gained serious traction. The Cavaliers were actively working to learn from their mistakes in the playoffs, but they could never have too much depth, especially on the perimeter.
Evan Mobley and Darius Garland’s continued development could lead to a major shift in the team’s needs, or perhaps simply minor changes around the edges which could be the final steps to put this team into the best of the best.
Cavs GM Koby Altman suggested that Mobley will play a larger role in the team’s offense this year and will see more time at the five spot. If the plan is to make Mobley the full-time center soon, then a change in frontcourt personnel may be in consideration.
One name in particular that the Cavaliers are missing is that of veteran point guard Ricky Rubio, who announced he felt it best to step away from professional basketball for his mental health and family. Earlier in late 2022, Rubio announced that he would retire from the NBA in time for his child to enter school, something that is not far from approaching. Rubio’s return is not inevitable, leading to a trade for another backup point guard worth exploration.
At every position, these are the best two trade targets for the Cavaliers, starting at point guard.