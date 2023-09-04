3 disasters the Cleveland Cavaliers need to avoid this season
Last season, the Cleveland Cavaliers were a regular season success story, going from a Play-In team to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. They had no serious expectations last season, meaning that each of their 51 wins were an exciting moment to witness.
Every team ahead of them in the standings were considered the top contenders in the East. The Cavaliers had undeniable growth, though it was squandered in the first round to the New York Knicks.
Entering next season, the Cavaliers now have a standard of success they have to meet. In free agency, they addressed 3-point shooting and depth. With an improved roster, the expectations are an improved end to the season, especially the postseason. The team is young, hungry, and still growing. There is little reason to believe the Cavs are incapable of eclipsing their prior success, but their recent growth will put a harsher spotlight on them in the coming season.
Another playoff failure would be a devastating blow to a fringe contender such as Cleveland. Reaching the Eastern Conference Finals is a legitimate possibility, considering the offseason changes (or lack thereof) from their conference rivals.
While Milwaukee kept their core intact, they made little changes elsewhere. The Boston Celtics acquired Kristaps Porzingis but lost Marcus Smart in the process. Speaking of a process, the Philadelphia 76ers are at the point of losing the entire process. There is no excuse for the Cavaliers not to build upon last season and achieve well beyond their short five-game playoff appearance.
If the Cavaliers want to succeed expectations, they need to avoid these possible disasters.
As with any aspiring contender, a season filled with disaster could cause a sudden end to their journey. This season will be critical for the Cavaliers, as head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will have the most options for floor spacing yet alongside Evan Mobley’s assumed continued development.
The Cavaliers have plenty of opportunities for success this season, but they also face a number of paths to failure. From coaching blunders to player misfortune, these three disasters could derail Cleveland’s very own “process” toward another NBA Finals run.