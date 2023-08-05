4 former Cavaliers that are still available on the free agent market
The Cleveland Cavaliers have turned over a fair amount of their roster this summer, replacing a number of bench players with shooters and bringing back Caris LeVert to help glue the bench together. None of their core players were free agents this summer, so the upgrades, while important, happened around that core.
Turnover means saying goodbye even as you welcome new faces, with former comrades spreading out to join other teams. Sometimes a parting can become a reunion delayed; in the NBA, goodbyes are never forever (just ask Dan Gilbert and LeBron James).
Which former Cavs are still on the market?
As the NBA calendar advances through the summer, leaving free agency in the rearview and starting to approach the oncoming season, most players have settled into their landing places around the league. Not everyone, however, and there are still a number of players still unsigned looking for a home.
That includes a handful of former Cleveland Cavaliers, both recent and more distant companions. Could any of them be an option for the Cavs to bring back? If not, where might they land? Let’s look at four names that will be familiar to fans of the Cavs.
Note: Lamar Stevens is eligible to return to the Cavaliers before signing with another team first, so we left him off of this article.