2021 NBA Redraft: Evan Mobley's rival leapfrogs him, Top 10 is shaken up

Evan Mobley is not the greatest player from the 2021 NBA Draft.

At least, not at this point in their careers. This draft class is absolutely packed with big, talented players who have skill beyond their mere positional designations. Forwards who can handle like point guards, centers with pinpoint passing chops, guards who attack the glass.

If this entire draft class were redrafted today, what order would they go in? Let's take a look at the Top 10, starting in a familiar place.

No. 1: Cade Cunningham

The most common player to keep his spot in a redraft is the one who went No. 1 overall, as many drafts correctly identify the most transcendent player and take him first overall. While the 2021 NBA Draft didn't have Victor Wembanyama or Cooper Flagg, it did have Cade Cunningham.

The 6'6" point guard took a while to get going, but he has blossomed in the last couple of seasons into an All-NBA star. He finished fifth in MVP voting in 2025-26 and was second in the league in assists per game. A solid defender, Cunningham was the offensive maestro behind a 60-win No. 1 seed.

More than any other player in this draft, he looks like he could be the best player on a championship team.

No. 2: Scottie Barnes

Close behind Cunningham is the versatile Scottie Barnes, as much as it might pain Cavaliers fans to see. Barnes and Evan Mobley have been neck-and-neck since the two finished a tight 1-2 in Rookie of the Year voting. Barnes edges Mobley out here as well.

Barnes is an elite and versatile defender while also bringing point forward skills to the table. He was the best player on both ends for a playoff team last season, and he was rightfully named to an All-Defense team and his second All-Star squad last season. His lack of a 3-point shot keeps him from consideration for No. 1, but everything else he brings as a scorer, passer, rebounder and defender lands him at No. 2.

No. 3: Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley lands at the same spot as in the original 2021 Draft, a testament to what he has accomplished in his short career. The 2025 Defensive Player of the Year is the best defender in the class, and his versatily to wall off the paint or shut down the perimeter is unique. He can play multiple roles as either the 4 or the 5, zone or man, conservative or aggressive, switching or not.

Mobley's offensive game has been the more inconsistent part of his career, with some interior dominance or flashes of playmaking pulled down by an inconsistent perimeter shot or timidity against some opponents. The Cavaliers hope Mobley takes another step forward this season; it's not out of reach for him to become the best player from this class.

No. 4: Jalen Johnson

The first three picks of the redraft came from the first four picks of the original draft in 2021. Our first mover and shaker appears here, as Jalen Johnson flies up from pick No. 20 to land at No. 4.

One of the best passers in this draft class, Johnson has blossomed as a point forward for the Atlanta Hawks and made his first All-NBA team this year. At 6'8", Johnson has great size for a player who can be an offensive engine, and he is particularly devastating in transition. His defensive chops are good, not elite, but he continues to grow year after year.

No. 5: Franz Wagner

Injuries have kept Franz Wagner from realizing his full potential, but he could rise even further up this list if he can stay healthy and continue his ascension. He is a crafty on-ball playmaking forward whose scoring skill is underrated leaguewide. A capable defender and rebounder, the only thing Wagner cannot do consistently is shoot - a problem, but not a crippling one.

Playing for the Orlando Magic has presented difficulties in Wagner's full unleashing of his powers, but he looks like a breakout candidate ready to soar. If his shot ever comes around, a perennial All-NBA forward will arrive.

No. 6: Trey Murphy III

From No. 1 options to a sublime No. 2, we come to Trey Murphy III. The New Orleans Pelicans continue to flounder as a franchise, but one decision they made correctly was trading down to take Murphy at No. 17.

Having players on your team who can shoot accurately and at a high volume while also defending at an elite level is the key to contending for titles; it's why Murphy is so coveted around the league. The 6'8" Murphy is the perfect wing for a winning team, even if he isn't the best shot creator or playmaker. He could fit anywhere and bomb away from 3-point range.

No. 7: Alperen Sengun

On the one hand, the Houston Rockets got a steal when they traded in and drafted Alperen Sengun at 16th. He has been a two-time All-Star and is a spinning, rebounding, playmaking problem at center.

On the other hand, he has some limitations as a player on both ends, and it has made it difficult to build a team around him in Houston. That is why he ends up behind Murphy and Wagner despite his accolades.

No. 8: Jalen Suggs

The Magic had two picks in the Top 10 of the 2021 NBA Draft, and came away with two hits. Injury issues have prevented both Wagner and Jalen Suggs from truly taking off -- and by extension, the Magic themselves -- but both are versatile impact players at their respective positions.

Suggs is one of the league's best guard defenders, a fast bulldog locking up guards and forwards alike on the perimeter. He is a willing shooter, if not the most accurate, and his on-ball impact is more as a facilitator than an advantage creator. Put him next to big creators like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, however, and he truly sings.

No. 9: Ayo Dosunmo

Ayo Dosunmo played his way into the Top 10 with his run at the end of last season for the Minnesota Timberwolves, including a playoff run that may have doubled his money in free agency. The 38th pick five years ago, Dosunmo is a terror defensively to opposing guards with the wingspan to switch onto wings as needed.

On offense, he has improved as a 3-point shooter until his outside shot is a real weapon, off the catch or off the bounce. He can play on-ball running bench units or off-ball alongside another star like Anthony Edwards. He may fade back into the pack, but what he showed last year hints that he has another step to take.

No. 10: Moses Moody

There were a number of options to choose from for slot No. 10, including a variety of fringe starters like Santi Aldama, Miles McBride and Neemias Queta. Josh Green is the big faller from No. 2 down to unranked. Josh Giddey is a polarizing but talented player who originally went No. 6.

In the end, Moses Moody edges out Herb Jones for spot No. 10. Jones is a stout defender, but he has slipped on that end and his offensive issues have been hidden on terrible Pelicans teams.

Moody fits next to stars and can play multiple positions, a high-volume shooter with some on-ball scoring and playmaking chops and good defensive impact. He has thrived next to Stephen Curry on the Warriors and, current injruy aside, is currently growing into a two-way impact player. His versatility edges out Jones.

Honorable Mentions: Herb Jones, Santi Aldama, Josh Giddey, Miles McBride, Neemias Queta, Jalen Green