2017 NBA Redraft: Donovan Mitchell in Top 3, NBA champions fill Top 10

The 2017 NBA Draft is packed with star players and elite defenders -- not to mention a number of current and former Cleveland Cavaliers players. If the entire class was redrafted today, what order would they go in?

Where does Jarrett Allen land? Is Donovan Mitchell No. 1? How many NBA champions will fill out the Top 10 (spoiler: 5, plus two other NBA Finals participants)? Let's pick the best players of this class nearly a decade later, starting with a player who clearly takes the No. 1 slot.

No. 1: Jayson Tatum

A six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA player, Jayson Tatum takes the No. 1 slot in the redraft. He has averaged 23.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for his career, and his combination of defensive impact and offensive playmaking is rare in a 6'8" player.

Tatum has also been to the mountaintop as the best player on a championship team, a feat that Mitchell is still chasing. On offense, he and Mitchell are similarly impactful players. Tatum's size and defense give him the edge, and he would be in a tier of his own.

No. 2: Donovan Mitchell

Choosing between Donovan Mitchell and Bam Adebayo for the No. 2 slot is a difficult decision, but ultimately Mitchell gets the nod. He was the best player on a playoff team as a rookie and hasn't slowed down since. 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and three 3-pointers per game as his career numbers.

While Mitchell's size and inability to be the full-time point guard offer some team-building challenges, the reality is that his teams have always made the playoffs -- he drives winning in a major way. He would leap up from 13th to 2nd if the 2017 class was redrafted today.

No. 3. Bam Adebayo

Known for his defensive impact and versatility, Bam Adebayo had the biggest offensive moment of his career last season, going for 83 points to pass Kobe Bryant for the most points in an NBA game. He has improved as a ball-handler and shooter over the course of his career, allowing him to play either big man position.

Even so, Adebayo (taken one pick after Mitchell at the end of the lottery) butters his bread on the defensive end. He is the best switch defender in the league, able to protect the rim and defend on the perimeter at a high level. While this class has some excellent defensive players, Adebayo is the best.

No. 4: OG Anunoby

While multiple All-Star players remain in the pool, OG Anunoby leapfrogs them, moving up from 23rd to go fourth in our redraft. His defensive impact on the perimeter is truly elite, as he showed for the champion New York Knicks this past season. When you factor in his solid scoring ability and consistent 3-point jumper, you get a player who would fit on every single roster in the NBA.

If you tried to trade any player left on the board right now, Anunoby would command the largest return. He's not an offensive star, but his ability to play next to one makes him the choice here.

No. 5: Derrick White

A fair argument could be made here for any of the next three players on the list, but Derrick White is truly elite in the impact metrics and makes his way to the top of this tier. Originally drafted 29th by the San Antonio Spurs, White has leveled up with the Boston Celtics, a key player on their 2024 title team.

He is one of the league's premier perimeter defenders, offers shot-blocking from the guard position that is truly rare, and also brings passing and volume shooting that has unlocked the Celtics' scheme on both ends. He is a truly special player, and while he is not an offensive engine, his scaleability pushes him up to No. 5.

No. 6: De'Aaron Fox

The fastest player in this draft class, De'Aaron Fox deserves plenty of credit for giving Sacramento its first competitive seasons in two decades. He nearly knocked off the legend Stephn Curry. He is fast, athletic, attacks the rim and has a deep bag of scoring moves.

He is also inconsistent on defense, merely a good passer, and is a career 33.1 percent shooter from deep. He is a solid starting point guard, but not truly a Top-30 player in the league at any point despite his All-NBA nod.

No. 7: Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen plugs in at seven, a large jump from his original selection at pick No. 22. [A brief aside. The players taken from pick No. 15 to 26 are a shocking collection of draft busts, from Justin Jackson and T.J. Leaf to Harry Giles and Tyler Lydon. Only three of those 12 players were any good - John Collins at 19, Allen at 22, Anunoby at 23]

Back to Allen - he has been rock solid for his entire career. He is an excellent paint protector with enough mobility to defend on the perimeter, a hyper-efficient finisher, and a solid rebounder. He doesn't create shots and he is not the absolute strongest player, but he is very, very good. No. 7 seems right.

No. 8: Lauri Markkanen

We come to an interesting point in the draft for Cavaliers fans. With two current Cavs on the list already, now two former Cavs will make their debut. That begins with Lauri Markkanen.

If you take the best seasons for the "Finnisher" you get a player who should be a little higher on this list. A slow start, and some lost years on tanking teams in Utah, make his overall career arc murkier. The seven-foot marksman is an offensive superweapon, and he is totally fine on defense. A big season for an improved Jazz team this season could change his spot. For now, he is at the back end of this large tier.

No. 9: Isaiah Hartenstein

A journeyman center who finally found his stride with the New York Knicks in 2024, he joined the Oklahoma City Thunder and started for a title team in 2025. Hartenstein is an excellent passing center, with a burly frame that allows him to dominate the glass and excellent touch around the rim. He is likely somehow underrated as a defender because of the talent around him, but he is ridiculously good on that end.

No. 9 might be too low for a player who impacts a game in so many ways from a key position.

No. 10: Josh Hart

With apologies to John Collins, Luke Kennard, Kyle Kuzma and Malik Monk, this final spot came down to Dillon Brooks and Josh Hart. The defensive impact and culture-setting of Brooks is valuable, but Hart has proven he can fit into a championship team and do everything needed to drive winning as a premier role player.

Despite standing just 6'4" tall, Hart is one of the league's best rebounders and a versatile defensive weapon. He is a good -- not great -- shooter, and that keeps him a tier down from someone like Derrick White. He has some real weaknesses -- but also some ridiculous strengths. And when you add in his positive impact on a team's culture and his track record of winning, you get the No. 10 pick in our redraft.