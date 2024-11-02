2 Studs and 1 Dud from Cavaliers' wire-to-wire win over the Magic
By Ismail Sy
For the first time since their championship season in 2016, the Cleveland Cavaliers are 6-0 to start a season. The Cavs went wire-to-wire in their 120-109 victory over the Orlando Magic Friday night in their playoff rematch.
With that said, many things went right for the Cavs on the night. What shined the most in Cleveland’s victory and what do they need to work on? Here are two studs and one dud from the Cavs’ win over the Magic.
Stud: Darius Garland
It’s funny what eating real food and not being underweight does to you. Through six games this season, it is safe to say that the Darius Garland obituaries that were being written after last season were grossly over exaggerated.
Garland finished with 25 points on eight-of-16 shooting and knocked down three three-pointers against the Magic. It was his second game of 25-plus points this week (34 against the Knicks on Monday).
Garland has looked more confident and assertive during this young season and looks like the DG of old. He is shooting without hesitation and his playmaking has been a huge reason why the Cavs offense is such a well-oiled machine. He has been the perfect backcourt partner for Donovan Mitchell.
Stud: Caris LeVert
Another player who has stepped up big time to start the year, LeVert continued his hot play against the Magic. He finished with 12 points and tied for the game high in assists with seven. He did a great job of setting the table for his teammates all night long.
With Max Strus out for the next few weeks, LeVert knew he had to step up, even if it meant not stepping into the starting lineup. He has been efficient and under control this season, which has been huge for Cleveland.
He is the swiss army knife of the team and his impact was felt on the night, as the Cavs were +18 in 22 LeVert minutes.
Dud: Foul trouble
The Cavs did hold the Magic to 109 points, 33 percent shooting from three-point range and forced 14 turnovers. However, they also committed 21 team fouls and ten of them came from their starting backcourt in Garland and Mitchell.
Cleveland was undisciplined at times on the night and went through stretches defensively where they bailed Orlando out with a bad foul. The Magic were in the bonus for the final eight or so minutes of the third quarter.
This may sound nitpicky, but it is something the Cavs need to clean up. Garland and Mitchell especially cannot be in foul trouble against better teams, as they are the engines of the team’s offense.