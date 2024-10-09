2 studs, 2 duds from the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA preseason opener
Dud: Craig Porter, Jr.
In short, Craig Porter, Jr. is a dud for his game-losing air ball. Porter had an opportunity to give the Cavaliers the win, but instead of running an actual offensive play, he dribbled the air out of the ball for over 20 seconds and launched a contested fadeaway three off one foot.
Porter made a name for himself last year for being a mature, selfless guard who knows when to pass and when to take a chance. The entire offense stood still rather than running off-ball actions, so the blame is not entirely on Porter. If that was the plan, however, it should be questioned why a guard known for being a below-average shooter was asked to make something happen from deep in isolation.
On the night, Porter dropped two points, five assists and three rebounds in 12 minutes. Overall, he had a good night, but he just could not find the bottom of the basket. He missed all four his shots, getting his two points from the line. His passing was still as good as expected, and he competed for rebounds. It will always be impressive to witness the six-foot Porter out-competing big men and wings for long rebounds.