2 key matchups the Cavaliers must win to overcome Raptors in season debut
Matchup No. 1 - Donovan Mitchell vs. Immanuel Quickley
Undoubtedly, Quickley is Toronto's premier perimeter defender. His speed, strength and endurance make Quickley a fearsome defender for any backcourt. He will most likely spend his night tracking down Mitchell, trying to make Spida pass or settle for a contested jumper.
Over four games between the two players last season, Quickley defended Mitchell for just over two minutes. In that time, he forced three turnovers. In the season opener, Quickley will likely log most of his action linked to Mitchell in an attempt to continue this trend of forcing bad possessions. If Quickley was able to push Mitchell to three turnovers in two minutes, he is Toronto's best defensive asset to lock down the Cavs' franchise star.
As for Mitchell, he is a stronger player and a three-level scorer. On offense, Mitchell will rely on a fluid offense to keep Quickley chasing him in off-ball actions to hopefully slip past him and avoid a head-to-head in isolation. Quickley's defensive chops give him an advantage in isolation, making Atkinson's new-look Cavs offense Mitchell's best tool to overcome Quickley. Mitchell can play fast and use his strength to overpower Quickley if he can catch the ball in stride and avoid letting Quickley slow him down on the perimeter.
Defensively, Mitchell must give Quickley just as much hell as Quickley will give him. While the Cavs can assign Isaac Okoro to Quickley instead of Barrett when Okoro is on the floor, Mitchell needs to be the primary defender otherwise. Despite a reputation for poor defense, Mitchell has shown good numbers and progression on defense in his two years with Cleveland. If he can stay in front of Quickley and be active in passing lanes, he may be able to turn the tables against the Raptors and get the Cavaliers out in transition for easy buckets.
To win his matchup, Mitchell needs to give the Cavs transition buckets early and not give the Raptors a chance to control the pace.