2 key matchups the Cavaliers must win to overcome Raptors in season debut
The Cleveland Cavaliers begin their 2024-25 campaign north of the border, visiting the Toronto Raptors for a conference match.
Both Cleveland and Toronto have relatively identical rosters over the summer, retaining a talented young core. For the Cavs, the offseason included a historic contract extension for Donovan Mitchell and extensions for Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. With a core four in place, the Cavaliers expect a new coaching staff under Kenny Atkinson to bring a better result in the playoffs this year.
Last season, the Cavaliers came out on top against the Raptors with a 2-1 record. The Raptors, though, look entirely different after trading Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby at the deadline for a new core of Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett. Together, Toronto's youth has already shown signs of a bright future for the franchise. Barrett, a Toronto native, had one of the best stretches of his career after joining his hometown squad.
Cavs and Raptors injury report
Neither team enters the game fully healthy, facing injuries to starters ahead of the season opener. Barrett suffered a shoulder injury against the Washington Wizards during the preseason. While he is close to a return, he is out for the Wednesday match against the Cavs.
Barrett's recent injury will reportedly keep him out of the game alongside Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk, giving Cleveland an advantage over the Raptors. The Cavs will only be without starting small forward Max Strus.
The injuries will test the resolve of both Cleveland's and Toronto's depth chart. For the Raptors, these absences will likely give an opportunity to Gradey Dick and Cavs 2022 draft pick Ochai Agbaji to make an impact and earn rotational minutes for the future. As for the Cavs, numerous players could take up Strus' mantle, namely Dean Wade or Caris LeVert according to the latest reports. Wade offers the Cavs a spot-up volume shooter and size on the wing. LeVert, though, has been a willing, versatile swingman since joining Cleveland from the Indiana Pacers.
Offensively, the Cavaliers have the firepower to outdo Toronto. But, the Raptors' tough, versatile defense can cause chaos if the Cavs get out of rhythm for a moment. With the available players, two matchups will be key for the Cavaliers to secure their first win of the season as they fight for another year in the top tier of Eastern Conference competitors.