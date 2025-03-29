2 east rivals who could kill the Cavaliers' Finals hopes in the playoffs

Making the playoffs is just the start of the Cleveland Cavaliers 2024-25 checklist. For the last two seasons, the Cavs have reached postseason only to flame out quickly once tested by a serious opponent.

This season, Cleveland is more dynamic than ever before in the Donovan Mitchell era. Evan Mobley has blossomed into a legitimate two-way star. In the previous playoffs, Cleveland's injury woes had severely hampered their competitiveness during each series. With the league's best offense and a top defense, the Cavaliers enter the playoffs more deadly than any expected ahead of the October season opener.

With three double-digit win streaks and the leading candidate for Coach of the Year, Kenny Atkinson, plenty of NBA squads would be in danger if they matched up against this Ohio squad in a seven-game series. The Cavs can get hot for multiple games at a time, stacking wins with a kinetic approach and terrific team chemistry. These factors have led to Cleveland's historically-great season, dominating other top teams. The Cavaliers have won their first two games against the New York Knicks with the final regular season game upcoming, and have swept the season series against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

Ultimately, the regular season success of the Cavaliers has created lofty hopes and expectations for the young franchise. Given the Cavs' bold summer decisions to sign Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Donovan Mitchell to maximum contracts, this roster now has four players on max deals with Darius Garland's contract already on the books. That level of commitment needs to be met with results, but a pair of teams could halt the Cavs' hopes of raising another banner in Rocket Arena.

The Boston Celtics are the Cavaliers' boogeyman

If any Eastern Conference squad hopes to win a title, they will need to overcome the reigning champion Boston Celtics. The legacy franchise broke the tie with the Lakers for the most NBA titles in league history last season behind a dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with a talented supporting cast around them.

On paper and on the court, the Celtics have a dominant Finals contender. With Jrue Holiday and Derrick White in the starting backcourt, Boston's perimeter defense staggers even the best scoring guards. Adding the flamethrower Payton Pritchard off the bench only further elevates the Celtics guard depth chart.

In games against Cleveland this season, the games were split 2-2. After years of needing heroic efforts and comebacks to best the Celtics, the Cavaliers are finally on relatively even ground in the regular season. In the playoffs, however, Boston is known for evolving their gameplan as head coach Joe Mazzulla dissects each play.

If the Cavs enter any matchup underprepared, the Celtics will punish them. In a seven-game series, Cleveland must be firing at all cylinders. As of now, a meeting between the top two east teams would only happen in the conference finals under the brightest lights. The Cavaliers must prepare for this moment, because the Celtics have the experience and talent to end Cleveland's season.

Cleveland cannot underestimate the Indiana Pacers

With this regular season, winning two rounds in the playoffs should be the floor for the Cavaliers. Still, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are expecting to reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive postseason. With a tight race in the middle of the east rankings, any of the Knicks, Pacers, Detroit Pistons or Milwaukee Bucks could be the Cavs' second-round opponent.

Out of these four, the Pacers may be the most unpredictable and dangerous rival. Cleveland knows the Bucks have star talent; yet, the Cavs bested Milwaukee every game of the season. The Cavs' fast-paced offense and methodical defense can overwhelm most other teams. Indiana, though, is a sleeping offensive giant. The Pacers are just as fast as the Cavaliers, and their offensive approach forces Cleveland's defenders to chase.

In two games played thus far, the Cavs and Pacers have split their matchups. Both games ended in double-digit losses, but in Indy's win over Cleveland, the Cavs failed to eclipse 100 points. With an average of 122.3 points per game as a team, the Cavaliers' 93 points against Indiana was one of their poorest efforts of the season.

Playing the Pacers in the second round could be an exhausting test of endurance for the Cavaliers. Indy's recent 162-point performance against the Washington Wizards is an example enough that this team's offensive capabilities are nothing to underrate.

In a series going to six or seven games, Cleveland would enter the ECF battle-tested and worn. The Pacers might not be a title favorite, but their mix of veteran talent, athleticism and offensive star power creates a dangerous matchup for the wine and gold.

After two years of painful playoff losses, this Cleveland Cavaliers squad has performed too well in the regular season to fall victim to their same bad habits and worrisome trends that cost them their postseason before. With more experience and time as a cohesive unit, Cleveland must prepare for any test that lies ahead. These two teams could bring the biggest challenges of the year.