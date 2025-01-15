2 Cavaliers trade targets worth sacrificing Caris LeVert for at trade deadline

The 2025 trade deadline will most likely be quiet for the Cleveland Cavaliers. With a league-best 34-5 record, few could find a reason for the Cavs to force a deal.

Cleveland's core four of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are each enjoying a strong case for the All-Star roster. Their bench unit has been one of the most impactful in the league, scoring 37.7 points per game - ninth in the NBA. Newly-installed head coach Kenny Atkinson has elevated every Cavalier to their fullest potential. As Allen calls it, Cleveland's "ethical basketball" has transformed them into a fearsome title contender.

Why, then, would the Cavaliers consider any trade? Although they still lack frontcourt depth, Mobley and Allen have stayed healthy all season, and Dean Wade has emerged as a relatively impressive small-ball big man in the reserve lineup.

If Cleveland explores the trade market, a deal would need a variety of benefits. The player must answer one or more of the Cavs' remaining questions, likely a backup center. Additionally, the Cavaliers are just a few million over the luxury tax threshold. Adding a new player to the mix would only be reasonable if they can gain more financial flexibility in both the short-term and long-term.

Cleveland's only true trade asset

Cleveland's success in the first half of the regular season is not the only reason to avoid a deadline deal. The Cavs have almost no tradeable draft assets, and their available players are all making a major impression on winning.

The Cavaliers sixth man, Caris LeVert, is on an expiring $16.6 million contract. Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, a mid-size salary that can be alleviated in the summer could be a massive relief for numerous franchises. Other teams may be willing to send back an inexpensive multi-year contract in exchange, especially if LeVert presents an impactful playmaker.

This season, the Columbus native swingman has averaged 11.3 points and 3.7 assists per game with a career-high 59.4 effective field goal percentage. His veteran experience and killer offensive mindset have been a Cavaliers savior at times since his arrival. With Atkinson's system, though, LeVert has emphasized efficiency and a strong team-first mindset.

Losing him would be drastic for the Cavaliers. Unless they can find a valuable role player on a cheaper, long-term contract, the Cavs' best chance at the Finals is retaining their best bench player. Cleveland's secondary backcourt leader Ty Jerome is emerging as a possible LeVert replacement, giving the Cavs enough flexibility to maneuver without Caris if the right deal manifests.

Who, then, meets these parameters?

Scenario 1: LeVert reunites with the Pacers

The Cavaliers acquired the former Michigan Wolverine from the Indiana Pacers in a 2022 deadline move that exchanged Ricky Rubio and a protected first-round pick.

Now, the Cavs and Pacers are in a similar position as a top Eastern Conference squad. If Indy has interest in a reunion with LeVert, the Cavaliers could find substantial value in explosive forward Obi Toppin as a frontcourt role player.

Under his current contract, the former Dayton Flyer is owed $13 million this season and is under contract until the 2028 offseason, making $16 million that year. Swapping Caris and Obi could be the Cavaliers' best option to build out their big man rotation, add more athleticism and increase their financial flexibility going forward. The Pacers have not put Toppin on the trade block yet this season, but last year he had been reportedly one of Indy's possible trade assets.

Adding another versatile shot creator such as LeVert to Indiana's roster could be a major upgrade in the backcourt, and the Cavaliers find a major 3-and-D forward to bring off the bench. The move is unlikely, but it would nonetheless be an exciting move for the Cavs to consider.

Scenario 2: Timberwolves give up their national treasure

Of all NBA contenders, the Minnesota Timberwolves have made the most dramatic moves to duck under the second tax apron this offseason, trading nine-year star Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. The trade has not worked out perfectly for the Wolves, making this deadline pivotal for the future of the franchise.

LeVert would give Minnesota an experienced multi-talented combo guard to pair with Anthony Edwards both as a starter and a bench leader. Beloved hometown big man Naz Reid is on a $13.9 million deal this season with a $15 million player option this summer. If the Timberwolves feel compelled to build toward the long-term and dip further below the second tax line for this offseason, dealing Reid for LeVert and draft compensation could be an enticing move.

The Cavs are built to punish defenders from the three-point line, spreading the floor with Georges Niang and Dean Wade as backup fours. Adding former Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid would be a tremendous upgrade. Clawing him out from Minnesota's locker room, however, would be costly. The Cavaliers would almost certainly have to include a future first-round pick swap in 2030 or unprotected pick in 2031.

Reid has provided 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and a 37.5 three-point percentage per game this season in 39 games played. The Minnesota fanbase has come to adore the 25-year-old big so much that the front office may consider him untouchable - for no reason other than fan support and good vibes. But, numbers and finances do not care about that. The Wolves were willing to part ways with one of the best players in franchise history. Another desperate move for flexibility and future possiblities is not out of the question.

If Reid is on the table, the Cavaliers would be foolish not to consider any deal that swaps LeVert for a player who would quickly prove to be the best backup big man the Cavs could imagine finding.

Still, Caris LeVert provides something the Cleveland Cavaliers cannot ignore. Jerome is a reasonable replacement, but he lacks LeVert's year-by-year track record. Unless the Cavs can score an undeniable upgrade on a smaller contract, then the Columbus-raised swingman should be off the trade block.