The 1 word that defines Donovan Mitchell's powerful case for All-NBA First Team

The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially completed their winningest regular season since 2008-09. At 64-18, the Cavaliers set the pace for the Eastern Conference, thriving under new head coach Kenny Atkinson and committing to a shared vision that many feared their past shortcomings would prevent them from fully committing to.

As the postseason nears and conversations about how the Cavaliers made such drastic improvements arise, one name continues to be mentioned—and one word along with it.

Cleveland has one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, including a starting lineup that features four All-Stars. One of the primary reasons that collection of talent has come together in a way that produced 64 wins is the veteran leadership of superstar Donovan Mitchell.

Per Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Mitchell's All-Star teammates spoke to the one word that defines the superstar's impact on the Cavaliers: Unselfish.

“Unselfish MVP, that’s what I call it,” said Mitchell’s backcourt mate, Darius Garland...“He’s taking a very unselfish route this whole entire season,” added Cavs forward Evan Mobley. “Helping me and (Garland) as well. That — I feel like it just helps us and helps him and makes his job easier.”

Atkinson weighed in, as well, explaining that Mitchell has enabled his teammates to be the best versions of themselves in a way that might not be obvious to the naked eye.

"The thing that always comes through is that Donovan, he empowers others — subtly, not outwardly."

Mitchell may not have the gaudy statistics that others have produced, but he's as deserving as anyone of a place on the All-NBA First Team.

Mitchell finished the 2024-25 regular season averaging 24.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 3.3 three-point field goals made per game. He did so while compiling a slash line of .443/.368/.823 and an eFG% of .531.

Those numbers don't exactly scream All-NBA First Team, but including Mitchell would be proof positive that voters look beyond the stat sheet when making these decisions.

Mitchell's production is nothing to scoff at, as he's accounted for 37.3 points per game between his scoring and facilitating. That's a far cry from the 56.0 that Nikola Jokic is responsible for, but greatness comes in different forms—and Mitchell is a refreshing reminder of that truth.

Mitchell could've turned in another season like he did in 2022-23, when he averaged 28.3 points per game, or 2023-24, when he tallied 26.6 and 6.1 assists, but that's not what the team needed.

Cleveland has a deep roster flush with three other All-Stars and an abundance of players who need touches, including key supporting players such as De'Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome, and Max Strus. The Cavaliers also have a unique structure with ball-dominant guards sharing a backcourt.

Rather than overpowering point guard Darius Garland, Mitchell displayed remarkable leadership traits as he empowered his teammate to earn a second career All-Star nod.

That set the tone for Cleveland's season, as Mitchell was the metronomic figure who ensured a consistent tempo no matter the adversity the team faced. He made his mark both on and off the court, proving that he's willing to take a step back if it means building stronger team chemistry.

Compounded by the fact that he averaged 30.6 points per game against the other top-four seeds in the Eastern Conference, Mitchell proved that leadership is as valuable as anything that one can find in the box score—but he's still around to dominate when necessary.

Mind-blowing statistics or not, Mitchell's unselfishness deserves All-NBA First Team recognition.