Pistons vs. Cavaliers NBA expert prediction and odds for Wednesday, Jan. 31
By Reed Wallach
In a crowded and evolving Eastern Conference playoff picture, the Cleveland Cavaliers are coming.
Cleveland is humming in January with soon-to-be All-Star Donovan Mitchell leading the way. The team continues its pursuit of the Milwaukee Bucks, who sit atop the Central Division at the moment, against the lowly Detroit Pistons. The betting market is wise to the surging Cavs, listing the home team as double-digit favorites, will the team be able to come through and cover against the worst team in the league?
Here's how we're betting Wednesday's matchup:
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Betting Trends
- Pistons are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Pistons' last five games
- Pistons are 1-18 straight up in their last 19 road games
- Cavaliers are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games
- Cavaliers have won seven-straight home games
- Cavs are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games vs. Eastern Conference opponents
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Cade Cunningham - probable
- Isaiah Stewart - OUT
- Malcolm Cazalon - OUT
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Jarrett Allen - questionable
- Ty Jerome
- Darius Garland - OUT
Pistons vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 31st
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Ohio
- Pistons Record: 6-40
- Cavaliers Record: 28-16
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Key Players to Watch
Pistons
Cade Cunningham: Cunningham returned from injury on Saturday to score 20 points with 12 assists in a losing effort against the Wizards. The third-year pro is averaging nearly 23 points per game and over seven assists per game this season for the worst team in basketball, can he spark an upset?
Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell: Mitchell is wrapping up a monster January in which he scored nearly 28 points per game with almost eight assists and five rebounds, leading the Cavs to a 10-2 record. Mitchell is playing at an All-Star level and draws a hapless Pistons team, should we count on fireworks on Wednesday night?
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
Detroit has covered three games as double-digit underdogs, which may be a signal that this team is playing more spirited basketball, but I'm not buying into it on Wednesday against a Cavs team that is playing its best basketball at the moment.
With Mitchell leading a top-five offense in January, the defense has made serious strides to last season's level, ranking second in points allowed per 100 possessions since the calendar flipped to January.
While the Pistons' offense has been better this month than in the past, 18th in effective field goal percentage in January, I can't trust the team to hold up against the Cavs on the road as the defense has slipped to the second-worst mark in terms of points allowed per 100 possessions.
Take Cleveland to cover a big number at home.
