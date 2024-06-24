Grade the Trade: Cavaliers go all-in for veteran star wing in brash new proposal
Despite the Cleveland Cavaliers' insistence on keeping their core four together, analysts and onlookers have not stopped suggesting major moves the Cavs must consider this offseason.
Whether the Cavaliers admit it publicly or not, they must consider the possible leap they can take in contention if they make a blockbuster trade this summer. While they are reportedly off the Brandon Ingram hype train, the Cavs could be a surprise trade suitor for any number of star talent that enters the trade market. With a superstar in Donovan Mitchell likely to sign a lucrative extension this summer, veteran stars looking to chase the Finals could flock to the Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers have never been, and never will be, a big free agency destination for NBA All-Stars. Even when LeBron James returned in 2014, the Cavs faced an uphill battle in recruiting every summer. The parity across the Association right now, though, could make Cleveland an exciting landing spot for stars who hope to play a critical role in cementing their legacy in the postseason.
Rather than the Los Angeles Lakers, the Cleveland Cavaliers have now emerged as dark horse trade destinations for NBA stars, including Miami Heat Jimmy Butler and most recently LA Clippers All-Star Paul George.
Bleacher Report views Cavaliers as surprise landing spot for PG-13
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report named Cleveland's basketball club as a surprise trade suitor for the 34-year-old LA star in a new column. With George's tenure with the Clippers potentially ending this summer, the Philadelphia 76ers quickly emerged as a favorite to steal him. But, new reports suggest the two parties might not have mutual interest, and ESPN insider Brian Windhorst noted that a George move most likely includes him opting into his player option and being traded rather than signing outright with a new franchise such as Philly.
To be clear, Swartz was not reporting any talks that have taken place. His article is his own views and suggestions based on his analysis of the league and trade market.
If George does forego the Sixers, Swartz believes the Cavs could be a perfect fit for him as the answer to Cleveland's search for an athletic two-way wing and second star next to Spida. Last season, George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his 14th NBA season. Following another disappointing playoff exit in round one due to injuries hampering the Clippers' core, George might consider a change of scenery to allow him a chance to reach his ultimate goal once and for all.
Coming to Cleveland is not only a great opportunity to reach the Finals for George, but it could also fulfill a missed opportunity for PG-13 to join the team more than half a decade later. In 2017, the Cavs nearly completed a trade for George in exchange for Kyrie Irving after the homegrown All-Star guard requested a trade to receive a larger role elsewhere. Coincidentally, the trade suggestion Swartz provided parallels the Irving-George opportunity surprisingly well.