Clippers vs. Cavaliers NBA expert prediction and odds for Monday, Jan. 29 (Trust Cleveland at home)
NBA betting preview, prediction and best bet for Clippers-Cavaliers.
The Los Angeles Clippers have climbed within one game of first place in the Western Conference after starting a seven-game road trip with wins over the Raptors and Celtics. The Clippers have won five straight and 13 of 15 overall. Will their hot streak continue Monday night in Cleveland?
The Cavaliers have put together their own winning streak, pulling out wins in eight of their last nine games which included seven straight. Cleveland is coming off a 112-100 win over Milwaukee on the road and now return home for a brief two-game home stand trying to jump the surging New York Knicks for fourth in the Eastern Conference.
Here’s a betting preview for Monday’s matchup with a best bet.
Clippers vs. Cavaliers odds, spread and total
- Date: Monday, Jan. 29
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports
- Clippers record: 30-14
- Cavaliers record: 27-16
Clippers vs. Cavaliers injury reports
Los Angeles Clippers injury report
- No injuries to report
Cleveland Cavaliers injury report
- Darius Garland (jaw): out
- Donovan Mitchell (groin): probable
Clippers vs. Cavaliers key players to watch
Clippers
Kawhi Leonard: The Clippers’ winning streak has been anchored by its big three of Leonard, James Harden and Paul George. Leonard led the way in Saturday’s 115-96 win over the Celtics at TD Garden, pouring in 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting and grabbing seven rebounds in just 29 minutes. On a night where Harden went just 2-of-11 from the floor, Leonard carried the load on offense and George added 17.
Cavaliers
Evan Mobley: The former first-round pick hasn’t played since Dec. 6 due to a knee injury and is expected to cleared to return Monday night. In his lone full month of action this season (November), Mobley averaged 16.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game and tallied 10 double-doubles.
Clippers vs. Cavaliers prediction and pick
In a matchup of two of the best teams against the spread in the NBA (both are over 56%), ride with the home underdog. The Clippers are 9-5 ATS this season as a road favorite, but the Cavaliers are playing their best basketball of the season and have covered in eight of the last 10 games.
Cleveland gets Mobley back on Monday, which is a boost on both sides of the ball with his scoring ability and rebounding acumen. Mobley’s return adds even more to a defense that is ranked No. 3 in defensive rating (110.7), No. 7 in second-chance points allowed, No. 6 in points in the paint and top-10 in defensive rebounding percentage.
The Clippers have been a middle of the road defense on the road this season (No. 14 in defensive rating) and Cleveland is 7-2 ATS with a rest advantage. The Clippers are at their peak right now after becoming just the second team to win at TD Garden this season. It’s time to sell high and back Cleveland.
