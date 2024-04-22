Cavs fans will love team’s series odds against Magic in first round of playoffs
Looking at the Cavaliers’ odds to advance past the Magic after winning the opener.
The Cleveland Cavaliers defended home court with ease in the first-round series opener against the Orlando Magic over the weekend.
Using its top-tier defense, the Cavaliers held the Magic to just 32.6% shooting and won the rebounding battle, 54-40, to pull away from Orlando, 97-83. The victory gave Cleveland an early upper hand in the series and now the Cavaliers are monster favorites to advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals in four consecutive years.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Cavs fans will love team’s series odds against Magic in first round
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Cavaliers have moved to a -375 favorite to advance past the Orlando Magic. Those odds carry an implied probability of 78.95% that Cleveland moves on to the second round in the Eastern Conference Postseason bracket.
Cleveland still has an uphill climb to make a deep run in the playoffs. Per FanDuel, the Cavaliers are still the fifth-favorite to win the Eastern Conference at +1700 and reach the NBA Finals. The odds board to win the east is dominated by the top-seeded Boston Celtics at -250.
Cleveland is still the 12th favorite to win the NBA Finals at +550.
Cleveland favored in Game 2
While there’s a lot of movement in the series odds, the line for Game 2 is identical to the series opener. According to FanDuel, the Cavaliers are a 5.5-point favorite for Monday’s matchup.
Cleveland is 15-17-1 ATS as a home favorite this season. Orlando is 23-19 ATS as an underdog this season and 21-14 ATS following a loss.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.