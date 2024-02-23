Cavaliers vs. Sixers NBA expert prediction and odds for Friday, Feb 23 (Target road favorites)
By Reed Wallach
The Cavaliers stumbled out of the All-Star break against fellow postseason contender Orlando Magic but got a chance to get back on track against another playoff hopeful in the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.
The Sixers are short-handed with Joel Embiid still on the shelf with a knee injury and will be up against it facing a surging Cavs team. Off of a loss, can the Cavs get back on track on the road?
Here's our full betting preview for this potential Eastern Conference playoff preview:
Cavaliers vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
76ers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends
- The 76ers are 31-24 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The 76ers are 3-7 ATS in the last 10 games
- The Cavaliers have gone UNDER in 29 games this season
- The Cavaliers have won 17 of 25 road games this seaosn
Cavaliers vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, February 23rd
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Cavaliers Record: 36-18
- 76ers Record: 32-23
Cavaliers vs. 76ers Key Players to Watch
Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell: Mitchell sat out the first game of the unofficial second half of the season with an illness, but is expected back on the floor Friday night in Philadelphia, providing a massive boost to the Cavs' chances of winning. Cleveland's offense was just fine without Mitchell, all five starters scored at least 14 points, but it's clear that Mitchell is the straw that stirs the drink in Cleveland, averaging 28 points, five rebounds, and six assists.
76ers
Tyrese Maxey: Maxey is taking on a huge burden with Embiid down. While the Sixers have clearly seen its play drop off without the MVP winner, Maxey continues to elevate his game, evident in his 35-point outing against the Knicks on Thursday night despite the loss. Can the rest of the Sixers lift its game around the budding star?
Sixers vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
The Sixers are in a tailspin right now, and it's not worth trusting the home team to get back on track against an elite regular-season opponent in the Cavs.
While it's the second night of a back-to-back for both teams, the hope is that the Cavs have a bit more spring in play with the expected return of Mitchell. The All-Star should be able to provide defense on the Sixers' top scoring option in Maxey and also open up the floor for Cleveland's elite offense.
The Sixers' defense is in a dire state. In nine games since the start of February, the team has the third-worst defensive rating, per NBA.com. You can't trust this team to hold up on that side of the floor and the Cavs should be able to not only win but also cover the spread on the road.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
