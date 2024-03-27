Cavaliers vs. Hornets NBA expert prediction and odds for Wednesday, March 27 (Run it back with Cleveland)
NBA betting preview, prediction and best bet for Cavaliers-Hornets.
On Monday, the Cleveland Cavaliers got back on track after a three-game losing streak with a 115-92 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Cleveland, holding onto the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, still has injury concerns, but will square off with Charlotte again Wednesday in North Carolina as a double-digit road favorite. Can the Cavaliers duplicate their effort from earlier this week?
That was Charlotte’s fifth consecutive loss. The Hornets are in a familiar spot as a double-digit home underdog. Can they bounce back and hang within the spread on Wednesday? Here’s the betting breakdown of the conference clash with a best bet.
Cavaliers vs. Hornets odds, spread and total
Cavaliers vs. Hornets how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 27
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports
- Cavaliers record: 44-28
- Hornets record: 17-54
Cavaliers vs. Hornets injury report
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Dean Wade (knee): out
- Max Strus (knee): questionable
Charlotte Hornets
- No injuries to report
Cavaliers vs. Hornets key players to watch
Cleveland Cavaliers
Georges Niang: The former second-round forward is averaging 9.4 points per game this season but was able to light it up from deep to help Cleveland pull away on Monday. Niang poured in five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points off the bench over 25 minutes. The Iowa State product has now scored in double figures in six of the last seven games.
Charlotte Hornets
Brandon Miller: Projected to be one of the key pieces of Charlotte’s rebuild, Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s NBA Draft, is averaging 16.8 points per game this season. He had 24 points and 8 rebounds on 8-of-18 shooting against Cleveland on Monday.
Cavaliers vs. Hornets prediction and pick
Cleveland was able to dominate in all facets of the game to snap its three-game skid on Monday. The Cavaliers held the Hornets to 9-of-28 from 3-point range and just 42.5% from the field overall while winning the rebounding battle, 47-33.
Cleveland’s offense buried 17 three-pointers and shot 53.5% from the field and the path is there for that performance to repeat itself as the Hornets are No. 29 against 2-point field goals and 25th defending attempts from 3-point range. Charlotte’s defense, No. 28 in net rating, can help out a Cleveland offense that is missing some of its heavy hitters, though Max Strus (12.2 points per game) can help out if he returns Wednesday night from a knee injury.
Charlotte’s offense was one a bright spot to the season, but the Hornets have been held under 100 points in five consecutive games and six of seven overall. Cleveland’s frontcourt behind the trio of Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro, and Evan Mobley should set the tone of this matchup. Run it back with Cleveland to get it done against Charlotte for the second time in three days.
