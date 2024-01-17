Bucks vs. Cavaliers NBA expert prediction and odds for Wednesday, Jan. 17
By Reed Wallach
The Cavs continue to deal with the injury bug, but it's not stopping the team from building up a playoff resume in the Eastern Conference.
The Cavs are 23-15 and winners of seven of 10 as the team gets set to host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Milwaukee comes in 28-12 and on the heels of a buzzer-beating win against the Kings, a third straight victory. Who has the edge in this Central Division showdown?
We got you covered with our full betting betting preview below!
Bucks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Cavaliers vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Bucks are 16-24 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The Cavaliers are 7-8 ATS as an underdog this season
- The Bucks have gone OVER in 25 of 40 games this season
Bucks vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- No injuries
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Caris LeVert - questionable
- Ty Jerome - out
- Evan Mobley - out
- Darius Garland - out
Bucks vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 17th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- [Away Team] Record: 28-12
- [Home Team] Record: 23-15
Bucks vs. Cavaliers Key Players to Watch
Bucks
Damian Lillard: Fresh off a game-winning buzzer-beater on Sunday, Lillard will look to continue the momentum on the road against another surging guard in Donovan Mitchell. Lillard is still searching for his efficiency, he is shooting more than three percent worse from the field and nearly two percent worse from beyond the arc in his first season in Milwaukee.
Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell: With Garland out, Mitchell continues to shoulder the heavy lifting in the Cavs' backcourt, averaging 28 points per game while dishing out nearly six assists and grabbing five rebounds. He'll go toe-to-toe with Lillard in a battle of two explosive guards, but it's fair to say that Mitchell has been enjoying the better season as Lillard is still looking for the right balance next to Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Bucks vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
Cleveland dropped the first game between these two back on December 29th, 119-111, but that was due in part to a terrible shooting night from the Cavs, who hit on only six of 43 three-point attempts.
I'll count on better shot variance in this one against a Bucks defense that is still searching for answers, 19th in points allowed per 100 possessions this season. That'll be a big issue against a Cavs offense playing well despite some injuries and Mitchell reaching his peak form, posting a +17.1 net rating in January while averaging 28/4/6.
Give me the Cavs as a home underdog to keep this competitive and possibly get a win.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
