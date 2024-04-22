Best NBA prop bets today for Magic vs. Cavaliers Game 2 (Jarrett Allen continues to dominate)
Looking at the best NBA prop bets to consider for Game 2 of Magic-Cavaliers.
The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to take hold of a 2-0 series lead in its first-round playoff series when the Orlando Magic return to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Monday night. Cleveland’s defense set the tone in a suffocating 14-point win in Game 1 of the series on Saturday. Here are some prop bets to consider for Game 2.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Best NBA prop bets today for Magic vs. Cavaliers
- Jarrett Allen OVER 26.5 points+rebounds
- Jalen Suggs UNDER 13.5 points
- Donovan Mitchell UNDER 3.5 three-pointers
Jarrett Allen OVER 26.5 points+rebounds
Allen is the key player in this series based on the advantage for Cleveland’s defense. The Cavaliers are No. 3 in the NBA defending 2-point shots and they’re facing a Magic offense that loves to attack from inside the arc as a unit that ranks in the bottom-3 in the league in 3-point shot attempts per game.
Orlando is also bottom-5 in the NBA in road scoring, meaning the Cavaliers are going to force plenty of missed shots and Allen is the beneficiary with ample opportunities to grab rebounds. That script played out in a dominating performance in Game 1 with Allen pulling down 18 rebounds and scoring 16 points. After combining for just 12 points and 18 rebounds in his first two games against Orlando this season, Allen is now averaging 29 points+rebounds over his last three outings against the Magic.
Jalen Suggs UNDER 13.5 points
Suggs was far from the only Magic player to struggle shooting the rock in Game 1. Orlando connected at just a 32.6% clip (28-of-86) and Suggs went just 4-of-16 from the field and 1-of-7 from 3-point range in the loss.
Suggs has now gone under this points prop in all five matchups against the Cavaliers this season. Against Cleveland, Suggs has averaged just 7.6 points per game while shooting 35.1% from the field (13-of-37) and 30% from beyond the arc (6-of-20). It’s been a season-long struggle against Cleveland for Suggs, who is averaging just 11.4 points per game on the road this season.
Donovan Mitchell UNDER 3.5 three-pointers
Cleveland’s stellar defensive performance in Game 1 overshadowed a fairly efficient Orlando showing on the defensive side of the ball. The Cavaliers shot just 44.4% from the field and went just 8-of-30 from beyond the arc.
Orlando’s defense is top-10 in the NBA in defending 3-pointers and Mitchell fell short of this number in the opener. Mitchell finished with a nice Game 1 with 30 points on 11-of-21 shooting, but he did the majority of his damage from inside the arc (8-of-13) than from the perimeter (3-of-8). Mitchell has fallen short of this number in three consecutive games against the Magic dating back to the regular season, combining to go 8-of-26 from deep in those contests.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.