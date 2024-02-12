Best NBA prop bets today for Sixers-Cavaliers (Target Evan Mobley)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Philadelphia 76ers’ road matchup Monday night against the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are the hottest team in the NBA right now having won 17 of their last 18 games. Cleveland, which has surged to No. 2 in the Eastern Conference, is a big favorite to continue its hot streak Monday night when they host the shorthanded, struggling Philadelphia 76ers.
Philadelphia is playing without Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid and have lost five of seven games since the big man went down Jan. 30 in a loss at Golden State.
Here are some props to attack when the 76ers and Cavaliers meet in Cleveland Monday night.
Sixers vs. Cavaliers best NBA prop bets
- Evan Mobley OVER 8.5 rebounds
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 26.5 points
- Philadelphia 76ers 1st half team total UNDER 56.5 points
Evan Mobley
Mobley is averaging 10.3 rebounds per game and has eclipsed this number in five of seven games since returning in late January from a knee injury.
Mobley only played 43 minutes in his first two games, but has seen an uptick in minutes in five February contests and is averaging 11 rebounds per game this month.
Philadelphia is 20th overall in rebounding this season, but that's largely with Embiid in the lineup. Obviously, Embiid's absence hurts Philadelphia's chances on the boards and Mobley can take advantage.
The Sixers are even more shorthanded in the frontcourt outside of Embiid with forward Nicolas Batum (hamstring) already ruled out for Monday and backup center Mo Bamba (knee) carrying a questionable tag. Look for Mobley to continue to crash the glass and go over his rebounding total.
Tyrese Maxey OVER 26.5 points
Simply put, Maxey having a big night seems like one of the only avenues for Philadelphia to have a chance at scoring a big-time road upset at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Maxey is one of the best scorers in the NBA and has had to carry the load with Embiid out for the foreseeable future. Maxey is averaging 21 field goal attempts per game since Embiid went down with a knee injury and is averaging nearly 26 points per game.
Maxey went for 30 points in the last matchup against Cleveland and is in for a big workload on Monday night.
Philadelphia 76ers 1st half team total UNDER 56.5 points
While Maxey will get the majority of the work on the offensive end, don't expect Philadelphia's offense to thrive too much against a Cleveland defense that has anchored this current streak.
Cleveland is No. 1 in the Eastern Conference (No. 3 in the NBA) in first-half scoring defense, giving up just 54.8 points per game. At home, the Cavaliers are getting out to a hot start, permitting just 54.1 points in the first half. Cleveland's defense is No. 3 in the NBA in field goal percentage, allowing opponents to shoot just 45.3% from the field and are top-10 in defending 3-point attempts.
Cleveland's defense has held six consecutive opponents to 110 points or less and are coming off two smothering performances in wins over Brooklyn (118-95) and Toronto (119-95) on the road. They are giving up just 52.8 first-half points over that six-game stretch and Philadelphia is averaging just 55.2 first-half points since Embiid went down.
