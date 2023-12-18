Best NBA prop bets today for Rockets vs. Cavaliers (Donovan Mitchell undervalued)
Discover why Donovan Mitchell is the sleeper pick for NBA prop bets in the Rockets vs. Cavaliers clash.
By Peter Dewey
The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to win without two of their best players on Monday against the Houston Rockets, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back.
Injuries to Darius Garland and Evan Mobley have opened up some opportunities in the prop market for the Cavs, and I’m looking to exploit them in this matchup.
Let’s dive into the best props for this Monday showdown:
Rockets vs. Cavaliers best NBA prop bets
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 5.5 assists
- Jabari Smith Jr. OVER 20.5 points and rebounds
- Jarrett Allen to record a double-double
Donovan Mitchell OVER 5.5 assists
Donovan Mitchell had a massive game passing the ball on Saturday night with Darius Garland (fractured jaw) sidelined, yet his assist prop did not go up ahead of Monday’s game against Houston.
Mitchell had 13 assists on Saturday, and he’s cleared this prop in several games since returning from injury. With Garland out, Mitchell has averaged 33.2 points, 6.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 14 games for the Cavs.
The team needs him to be a playmaker in this game, and I think he answers that call again. Mitchell has six or more dimes in seven of 14 games without Garland.
Jabari Smith Jr. OVER 20.5 points and rebounds
Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, and I think he could be a great bet against a Cavs team that ranks 20th in the NBA in rebounding percentage.
With Evan Mobley (knee) out, the Cavs lack an inside presence at times, and that should help Smith hit the glass in a big way.
While he was in a bit of a scoring slump, the Rockets former lottery pick had 16 points on Sunday against Milwaukee.
I think he can clear 20.5 points and rebounds tonight, something he’s done in 13 of 23 games this season.
Jarrett Allen to record a double-double
With Mobley out, Jarrett Allen has to give the Cavs more on both ends of the floor, and he answered the call against Atlanta on Saturday.
The Cavs center had 25 points and 14 rebounds, playing probably his best game of the season.
Now, he’s projected to grab 10.5 rebounds in this game, making him an elite candidate for a double-double.
Houston is middle of the pack in rebounding, and Allen has scored 10 or more points in 16 of 21 games this season. In his Cavs career, Allen is averaging 13.5 points and 9.4 rebounds per game without Mobley in the lineup.
