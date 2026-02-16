Cavaliers will have a brutal decision to make when NBA expansion arrives

Dean Wade and Max Strus are tough inclusions among the non-protected

Being able to only protect eight players makes things rightfully difficult, and teams like the Cavaliers are bound to have quality players left unprotected. We'll address a few of the key non-selections.

Firstly, Dean Wade is an interesting caveat. There's no doubt whatsoever that he is and has been an extremely productive player, especially recently with his defensive versatility, but Cleveland can make a strategic play to keep him.

Wade is an unrestricted free agent at the end of this year, and rather than extend him now and make it so the Cavaliers have to protect him to not risk losing him, they could let him hit free agency and have an understanding to just re-sign him then. That way, Cleveland keeps its man and Wade gets paid.

The other non-selections don't line up as cleanly. The most notable is Max Strus, the former starter who has yet to take the court this season after a foot injury in the offseason.

Strus is certainly a solid player, shooting 38.6 percent from 3 and providing solid wing defense, but with his contract and the emergence of Tyson, Merrill, and Ellis, he has become somewhat expendable.

He's set to make over $16 million next year before being a free agent in 2027. It would help Cleveland out if an expansion team could take him off their hands, so they can pay and play the other, younger wings.

The other two main guys that will be left unprotected are Craig Porter Jr. and Tyrese Proctor. Porter Jr. has a club option for next season, which the Cavaliers will probably pick up, and an expansion team is unlikely to waste a draft spot on him.

Proctor is more interesting. He's cheap (around $2 million), under contract until 2029 and most importantly, has some potential. He's shown flashes for Cleveland this year, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that he could get taken. But, it's unlikely and a risk the Cavaliers should be willing to take.