Cavaliers will have a brutal decision to make when NBA expansion arrives

Jaylon Tyson's is Cleveland's next rising star and not going anywhere (5)

This is another easy one. In his second season, Jaylon Tyson has enjoyed a breakout campaign, becoming an extremely valuable piece for this Cavaliers group.

Firstly, his production has completely changed the outlook on the Cavaliers wing room. The 23-year old Tyson is averaging 13.9 points per game and 5.4 rebounds on 47.5(!) percent from triple, while being an extremely capable wing defender.

After hardly seeing any time on the floor as a rookie, Tyson has now likely jumped to the top of the rotational wings and quite frankly, his production early this year amidst the team's struggles were invaluable.

Not only all of that, but his contract is outstanding for Cleveland. He's set to make less than $4 million next season and will become extension eligible next summer, in which the Cavaliers will certainly pay Tyson. So, for at lest the next two years he'll be cheap which is great because that's exactly when the team will likely be most expensive (see above slide).

Therefore, Tyson is a lock for a Cleveland group desperate for cheap, versatile and effective production.